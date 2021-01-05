Wake Up With BWW 1/5: Alex Brightman Sings HAMILTON With Seth Rudetsky, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Alex Brightman's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series premiered this weekend. Check out a clip featuring Alex singing You'll Be Back from Hamilton!

On New Year's Eve, JoAnn Falletta conducted the National Symphony Orchestra in the PBS Special, United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America. The event featured performances from Audra McDonald, Josh Groban, and more!

1) VIDEO: Trump Asks For 11,780 Votes, But It's To the Tune of RENT's 'Seasons of Love'

YouTube parody group The Gregory Brothers, known for 'Songifying' newsworthy moments, has set the latest Trump-ism to the tune of Rent.. (more...)

2) PHOTOS: Broadway and Lego Fan Makes WICKED Set Out of Legos

Broadway and Lego fan Henry Lee is back with another epic creation! This time, Lee has created the set from Wicked. The piece was made out of 4586 Legos, with 795 lights.. (more...)

3) Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON as Part of the Seth Concert Series

by Stage Tube

Alex Brightman's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series premiered this weekend. Check out this clip featuring Alex singing You'll Be Back from Hamilton!. (more...)

4) 8 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's La Donna del Lago, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with an all new episode. Tonight's episode is a Game Night featuring surprise guests! Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Watch Audra McDonald, Josh Groban & More in UNITED IN SONG PBS Special

On New Year's Eve, JoAnn Falletta conducted the National Symphony Orchestra in the PBS Special, United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America. The star-studded performance-filmed at George Washington's Mount Vernon and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts-encourages our nation to come together and celebrate our irrepressible strength as we welcome the New Year.

The program featured performances by the NSO with soloists including multi-Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell; internationally celebrated cellist Yo-Yo Ma; world-renowned pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet; and rising opera star Soloman Howard, as well as Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man and Simple Gifts. The special also features Grammy-nominated mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton; world-renowned soprano Renée Fleming; celebrated mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves; multi Grammy and Tony Award-nominated artist Josh Groban; recording artist and Broadway star Morgan James; 26-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner Juanes; Grammy Award-winning and world-renowned artist Patti LaBelle; six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald; two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell; and celebrated actor, playwright and professor Anna Deavere Smith; alongside The American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Luke Frazier.

Social Butterfly: Watch JJ Niemann Takeover Our Instagram!

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical ensemble member and TikTok star JJ Niemann took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this past Friday, January 1. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights below as he answers your questions about the show!

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical premiered on January 1. Tickets are still available to purchase through January 4 at 5pm ET. Learn more on their site.

