PHOTOS: Broadway and Lego Fan Makes WICKED Set Out of Legos

Broadway and Lego fan Henry Lee is back with another epic creation!
This time, Lee has created the set from Wicked. The piece was made out of 4586 Legos, with 795 lights.
Lee, also known as @LegoBroadwaySets on Instagram, has created pieces inspired by shows such as Evita, A Chorus Line, The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd, and many more.
Check out photos of his latest piece below!
