Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON as Part of the Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Alex Brightman's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET.

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered last night, featuring Alex singing You'll Be Back from Hamilton!

Plus, check out a video of this week's Seth Sing-Off winner, Lucas Arab!

Alex Brightman is a two-time Tony nominated actor, best known for his star turns in School of Rock and Beetlejuice on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Glory Days, Wicked, Big Fish, and Matilda. Other stage credits include The History Boys (CTG/Ahmanson Theatre), Nobody Loves You (The Old Globe), Soon (Signature Theatre), and How I Paid For College (The HUB Theatre). He can be seen in the upcoming film, Here Today, starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. You can also catch Alex this coming October on Netflix's brand new animated series, Deadendia. Other TV credits include Important Things w/ Demetri Martin, The Good Fight, Documentary Now!, Teen Titans GO, and this current season of Law & Order: SVU. Musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini) and The Whipping Boy (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini). His latest play, Everything is Fine was a finalist in ScreenCraft's "Stage to Screen" script competition and is currently in development.