VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Josh Groban & More in UNITED IN SONG PBS Special

Other performers included Renée Fleming, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Morgan James and more!

Jan. 4, 2021  

On New Year's Eve, JoAnn Falletta conducted the National Symphony Orchestra in the PBS Special, United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America. The star-studded performance-filmed at George Washington's Mount Vernon and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts-encourages our nation to come together and celebrate our irrepressible strength as we welcome the New Year. Despite the enormity of COVID-19 and the significant presence of social injustice, this special evening of wide-ranging music joins us in the ever-present pursuit of uniting as one America.

Filmed with the National Symphony at The Kennedy Center and the soloists at George Washington's Mount Vernon in front of a small, socially-distanced live audience and under strict COVID-19 mitigation procedures, the program featured performances by the NSO with soloists including multi-Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell; internationally celebrated cellist Yo-Yo Ma; world-renowned pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet; and rising opera star Soloman Howard, as well as Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man and Simple Gifts. The special also features Grammy-nominated mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton; world-renowned soprano Renée Fleming; celebrated mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves; multi Grammy and Tony Award-nominated artist Josh Groban; recording artist and Broadway star Morgan James; 26-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner Juanes; Grammy Award-winning and world-renowned artist Patti LaBelle; six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald; two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell; and celebrated actor, playwright and professor Anna Deavere Smith; alongside The American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Luke Frazier.

Check out the full special below!

