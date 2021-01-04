VIDEO: Watch JJ Niemann Takeover Our Instagram!

Click Here for More Articles on RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical ensemble member and TikTok star JJ Niemann took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this past Friday, January 1. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights below as he answers your questions about the show!

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical premiered on January 1. Tickets are still available to purchase through January 4 at 5pm ET. Learn more on their site.

JJ Niemann is a New York City based actor, singer, dancer, choreographer, and teacher. He is a graduate of Elon University's BFA Music Theatre program (2017). Most recently, JJ performed in the Broadway cast of "The Book of Mormon" and in the World Premiere of "BLISS" at The 5th Avenue Theatre. Other regional theatre credits include The MUNY, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Bay Street Theatre, Opera House Theatre Co., Artpark, and Grandstreet Theatre.