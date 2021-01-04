8 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

January 4 at 3pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Alex Brightman!

January 8 at 8pm ET - ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE

Isaac Mizrahi presents a special virtual concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows (12/4, 1/8, 2/12, 3/19) each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer. This episode's special guest is Jackie Hoffman!

January 10 at 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Wayne Brady!

On Demand - 54 Below Premieres: Sondheim Unplugged

Available through January 9, 2021. We're Still Here! Silenced since February, the Company of our award-winning series, Sondheim Unplugged is thrilled to be Back in Business, this time in the comfort of your own living room (what an Epiphany!) A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!),Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. God, That's Good!

Featuring: Darius de Haas, Natalie Douglas, Telly Leung, T. Oliver Reid, Nicholas Rodriguez, Lucia Spina

On Demand - Christine Pedi: Snow Biznesss

Available through January 9, 2021. Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is Barbra Streisand, Joan River, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews and all my favorite divas stuffed into one big Christmas stocking." Sirius XM "On B'way" host & musical comedy performer Christine Pedi celebrates the season with her award winning comedic flair, spot on impressions, and songs of good cheer.

On Demand - Darius de Haas: Let Me Carry You This Christmas

Available through January 10, 2021. Holiday memories, joy, cheer and most of all, great music! In this outing, he brings the love of his favorite holiday to the Radio Free Birdland stage. Interweaving musical tributes to Nat King Cole, Whitney Houston, and Sarah Vaughan as well as his own musical family, Darius will sing songs celebrating cherished loved ones and heroes including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Who Would Imagine A King," and "This Christmas."

On Demand - A Swinging Birdland Christmas

Available through January 18, 2021. For the ELEVENTH year, Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch will perform "A Swinging Birdland Christmas." Last year, the trio was proud to release the studio cd, "Christmas at Birdland," produced by Wayne Haun, released on Club44 Records, and distributed worldwide through Sony/Provident Distribution. (Rose to #2 on iTunes and #7 on Billboard)

On Demand - The Best of Pajama Cast Party

Available through January 31, 2021. Jim Caruso, host of the virtual variety show "Pajama Cast Party," has selected clips from his weekly show, which has been keeping homebound audiences entertained since March. During those thirty-seven episodes, the show has celebrated hundreds of folks from the Broadway, jazz and cabaret worlds. This "Best of Pajama Cast Party" will feature memorable performances by Broadway stars Ariana DeBose, Laura Osnes, Charl Brown, Sierra Boggess, Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung, Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young, Tony Yazbeck, country star Pam Tillis, and jazz and cabaret legends Michael Feinstein, Debbie Wileman, Gunhild Carling, Josh Bouwer, Naiika Sings and YouTube superstar Colleen Ballinger. The show will be produced by Ruby Locknar, who will also cohost. Proceeds will be donated to BCEFA.

January

1/11 - Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

1/14 - Haley Swindal: To New York, With Live (TICKETS)

1/15 - Adam Pascal: So Far: An Acoustic Retrospective (TICKETS)

1/16 - Adam Pascal: So Far: An Acoustic Retrospective (TICKETS)

1/17 - Kelli O'Hara & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

1/18 - Kelli O'Hara & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

1/24 - Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

1/25 - Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

1/29 - John Krause: A Bit of Your Time (TICKETS)

February

2/12 - John Lloyd Young's Vegas Valentine (TICKETS)

2/13 - Pavlo: Live from Vegas (TICKETS)