VIDEO: Trump Asks For 11,780 Votes, But It's To the Tune of RENT's 'Seasons of Love'

YouTube parody group The Gregory Brothers, known for "Songifying" newsworthy moments, has set the latest Trump-ism to the tune of Rent.

A tape has been released of President Trump asking Georgia's secretary of state of "find" 11,780 votes to overturn his defeat in the state.

The Gregory Brothers saw an opportunity to set the recording to the tune of Rent's Seasons of Love.

Listen to the clip below!

Trump asks for 11,780 votes, but it's to the tune of the Rent songpic.twitter.com/EkyH5fTwAw - The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) January 3, 2021

The video got the attention of Anthony Rapp, who was in the original cast of Rent in the role of Mark.

"I think it's safe to say that Jonathan Larson would have been very proud. He was intensely political, and would have HATED Donald. I love this," Rapp replied.