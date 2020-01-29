Wake Up With BWW 1/29: NEXT TO NORMAL Begins at the Kennedy Center, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Next to Normal begins performances at the Kennedy Center tonight! The cast is led by Rachel Bay Jones as Diana and Brandon Victor Dixon as Dan. It also features Maia Reficco as Natalie, Khamary Grant as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross as Henry, and Michael Park as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine.

The Confession of Lily Dare opens off-Broadway tonight! Performances began at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street) on January 11, 2020, with opening night set for January 29, for a limited run through March 5, 2020.

Further casting has been announced for Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! Joining the cast will be Joshua Henry, Judith Light, and Bradley Whitford!

The cast of SIX met the press recently and we've got all of the photos and videos from inside the event. Check it all out below!

Keep scrolling to read more about these and other top stories!

1) Video: Hillary Clinton Talks Performing in BYE BYE BIRDIE and THE SOUND OF MUSIC in High School

Hillary Clinton seems to be a big fan of the theatre, as she has caught quite a few Broadway shows over the years. In a recent interview with Variety, however, she revealed that she has spent some time on the stage herself.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: The Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Performs 'Hand in My Pocket' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

On Monday night, the cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill performed 'Hand in My Pocket' on Late Night with Seth Meyers!. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: The Company of SIX on Broadway Gets a Royal Welcome

Performances of SIX begin on February 13, 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) with the opening set for March 12, 2020. The cast just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Sting Performs 'The Last Ship' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Sting stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden last night, where he performed 'The Last Ship' from the musical of the same name. He was joined on stage by cast members from the show's currently running national tour.. (more...)

5) Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford Join Lin-Manuel Miranda's TICK, TICK...BOOM!

Joshua Henry, Judith Light, and Bradley Whitford have joined the cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Next to Normal begins performances at the Kennedy Center tonight!

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize- winning musical, Next to Normal, starring Tony®, Emmy®, and Grammy Award® winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin) as Diana with Tony® and Emmy® Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along) as Dan.

They will be joined by Maia Reficco (Encores! Evita, Nickelodeon Latin America's Kally Mashup) as Natalie, Khamary Grant (BET's The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Henry, and Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway Center Stage: Footloose) as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. Original Broadway choreographer, Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud), returns to Next to Normal to complete the creative team led by director Michael Greif, who holds the distinction of being the only director to helm the original Broadway productions of two Pulitzer Prize-winning musicals (RENT and Next to Normal).

The Confession of Lily Dare opens off-Broadway tonight!

PRIMARY STAGES presents The Confession of Lily Dare, written by and starring Charles Busch (The Tribute Artist, You Should Be So Lucky) and directed by Carl Andress (The Divine Sister, The Tribute Artist). Performances began at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street) on January 11, 2020, with opening night set for January 29, for a limited run through March 5, 2020.

Joining Busch in the cast of The Confession of Lily Dare is Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard), Christopher Borg (Judith of Bethulia), Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera), Kendal Sparks (Judith of Bethulia) and Jennifer Van Dyck (Judith of Bethulia).

What we're geeking out over: RIVERDALE to Stage HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH For Season Four Musical Episode

Riverdale has set Hedwig and the Angry Inch for season four's musical episode, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The official episode description reads: "After the previous debacles of Carrie and Heathers, Kevin Keller has decided to revive Riverdale High's tradition of hosting a Variety Show! But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal - by each performing a number from Hedwig, turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters' inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden "showmance" begins to blossom..."

What we're watching: Hangin' with the Queens of SIX on Broadway!

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power.

Performances of SIX begin on February 13, 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) with the opening set for March 12, 2020. The cast just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





