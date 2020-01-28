RIVERDALE to Stage HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH For Season Four Musical Episode

Riverdale has set Hedwig and the Angry Inch for season four's musical episode, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The official episode description reads: "After the previous debacles of Carrie and Heathers, Kevin Keller has decided to revive Riverdale High's tradition of hosting a Variety Show! But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal - by each performing a number from Hedwig, turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters' inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden "showmance" begins to blossom..."

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement, "Musical episodes have become a yearly tradition on Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different. When we heard that Stephen Trask was a fan ofRiverdale, we thought-is there a way we can do Hedwig and still have it tie into the stories we're telling? Doing a deep dive, we figured out a cool way to use classic songs like 'Wicked Little Town' and 'Midnight Radio' that made total sense and are just amazing and iconic. And bonus, Hedwig is literally Cole's favorite musical!" So perhaps that means we can expect Jughead to partake in another number this year?

The musical episode will air Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town's wholesome façade.

Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW





Related Articles