VIDEO: The Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Performs 'Hand in My Pocket' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

On Monday night, the cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill performed "Hand in My Pocket" on Late Night with Seth Meyers!

Watch the performance below!

Hailed by the New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating, original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully).

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Movement Direction & Choreography by Olivier Award-winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt. The Broadway production stars Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Antonio Cipriano, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC





