Video: Hillary Clinton Talks Performing in BYE BYE BIRDIE and THE SOUND OF MUSIC in High School

Hillary Clinton seems to be a big fan of the theatre, as she has caught quite a few Broadway shows over the years. In a recent interview with Variety, however, she revealed that she has spent some time on the stage herself.

When asked if it was true that she was in a production of Bye Bye Birdie, she said yes.

"It was high school," Clinton reveals. "On the condition I not sing, but I lip sync."

But that wasn't all.

"I was in some other plays," she said. "I had a speaking, but not singing, role, as I recall, in Sound of Music."

Watch the video below!





