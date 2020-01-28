Video: Hillary Clinton Talks Performing in BYE BYE BIRDIE and THE SOUND OF MUSIC in High School
Hillary Clinton seems to be a big fan of the theatre, as she has caught quite a few Broadway shows over the years. In a recent interview with Variety, however, she revealed that she has spent some time on the stage herself.
When asked if it was true that she was in a production of Bye Bye Birdie, she said yes.
"It was high school," Clinton reveals. "On the condition I not sing, but I lip sync."
But that wasn't all.
"I was in some other plays," she said. "I had a speaking, but not singing, role, as I recall, in Sound of Music."
Watch the video below!
Hillary Clinton finally confirms what we've been dying to know: She was in a high school production of #ByeByeBirdie, and she lip synced #VarietyStudio presented by @ItsOnATT https://t.co/lOMnuurID6 pic.twitter.com/1lMbDLO30j- Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2020
