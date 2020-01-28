BWW TV: Hangin' with the Queens of SIX on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power.

"It is a 75-minute, non-stop, pop rock concert, and it's told from the women's point of view, so you're getting to know what has actually happened to them," explains Samantha Pauly, who plays Katherine Howard.

Reprising their roles from the Chicago run of SIX earlier this year are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

Performances of SIX begin on February 13, 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) with the opening set for March 12, 2020. The cast just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!





