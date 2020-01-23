Photo Flash: Primary Stages Presents THE CONFESSION OF LILY DARE

PRIMARY STAGES presents The Confession of Lily Dare, written by and starring Charles Busch (The Tribute Artist, You Should Be So Lucky) and directed by Carl Andress (The Divine Sister, The Tribute Artist). Performances began at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street) on January 11, 2020, with opening night set for January 29, for a limited run through March 5, 2020.

Joining Busch in the cast of The Confession of Lily Dare is Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard), Christopher Borg (Judith of Bethulia), Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera), Kendal Sparks (Judith of Bethulia) and Jennifer Van Dyck (Judith of Bethulia).

Primary Stages celebrates their 35th anniversary with the newest work from one of their most frequent collaborators, legendary master of theatrical parody Charles Busch (best known to Primary Stages audiences from their productions of The Tribute Artist, Olive and the Bitter Herbs, and You Should Be So Lucky). Busch's newest play, The Confession of Lily Dare, tells the story of one woman's tumultuous passage from convent girl to glittering cabaret chanteuse to infamous madam of a string of brothels-all while hiding her undying devotion to the child she was forced to abandon. Directed by Busch's long-time colleague Carl Andress (The Tribute Artist, The Divine Sister), this comic melodrama celebrates the gauzy "confession film" tearjerkers of early 1930s pre-code cinema, such as The Sin of Madelon Claudet, Frisco Jenny, and Madame X.

The Confession of Lily Dare features set design by B.T. Whitehill, costume design by Rachel Townsend, lighting design by Kirk Bookman, sound design by Bart Fasbender, wig design by Katherine Carr, and original song and arrangements by Tom Judson. Mr. Busch's costumes will be designed by Jessica Jahn.

The Confession of Lily Dare is produced in association with Jamie deRoy and Ted Snowden. This production is made possible, in part, thanks to the generous support of The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday-Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Wednesday, January 29. There will be additional 2pm performances on Wednesday, February 19; Tuesday, March 3; Wednesday, March 4; and Thursday, March 5.

Tickets for The Confession of Lily Dare start at $80, with additional premium seating options offered. All tickets are available at PrimaryStages.org or by calling OvationTix at 212-352-3101. Group tickets are available by contacting 212-840-9705 x204.





