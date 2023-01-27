Wake Up With BWW 1/27: Caissie Levy in NEXT TO NORMAL in London, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include an NBC musical special honoring Carol Burnett, and featuring Bernadette Peters, Julie Andrews, and more! Plus, Caissie Levy will lead the London premiere of Next to Normal this summer, and more!

Bernadette Peters, Julie Andrews & More to Celebrate Carol Burnett's Birthday in NBC Musical Special

by Michael Major

"Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" will include musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth and more. Special guests attending party include Aileen Quinn, Bob Mackie, Cher, Julie Andrews, Lily Tomlin, and more. Watch a video promo for the upcoming special now!. (more...)

Caissie Levy Will Lead the London Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar Warehouse

by Stephi Wild

Caissie Levy will lead the London premiere of Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse beginning this summer. The production runs 12 August - 7 October 2023.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica & More in Rehearsals for CAMELOT

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Lerner & Loewe's Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater, featuring Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica and more.. (more...)

VIDEO: Reneé Rapp & Jennifer Hudson Duet on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

by Michael Major

'Mean Girls' star, "Sex Lives of College Girls" actress, and musician Reneé Rapp sat down with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The conversation ended in the two singers covering Jazmine Sullivan's 'In Love with Another Man.' Watch the video clip from their interview now!. (more...)

Video: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & More Get Ready to Bring SUNSET BOULEVARD to the Kennedy Center

by In Rehearsals

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is presenting Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. In this video watch as Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena and more give us a sneak peek!. (more...)

Photos: Anthony Rapp & Friends Celebrate Opening Night of WITHOUT YOU

by Jennifer Broski

Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opened just last night, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!. (more...)

Video: Celebrating 35 Years of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

35 years ago today, on January 26, 1988, The Phantom of the Opera opened on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre. Check out a playlist of videos from the course of the show's historic Broadway run.. (more...)

Video: WICKED's Dan Micciche Dishes On How He Transitioned From Broadway Actor to Broadway Conductor

by Survival Jobs

In this video, Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the incredibly talented, funny and charismatic musical director and conductor, Dan Micciche, who shares how he transitioned from working as an actor to the musical director of one of the most iconic shows in Broadway history!. (more...)

