Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BWW 1/27: Caissie Levy in NEXT TO NORMAL in London, and More!

Wake Up With BWW 1/27: Caissie Levy in NEXT TO NORMAL in London, and More!

Plus, an NBC musical special has been announced honoring Carol Burnett, and featuring Bernadette Peters, Julie Andrews, and more!

Jan. 27, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include an NBC musical special honoring Carol Burnett, and featuring Bernadette Peters, Julie Andrews, and more! Plus, Caissie Levy will lead the London premiere of Next to Normal this summer, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Bernadette Peters, Julie Andrews & More to Celebrate Carol Burnett's Birthday in NBC Musical Special
by Michael Major

"Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" will include musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth and more. Special guests attending party include Aileen Quinn, Bob Mackie, Cher, Julie Andrews, Lily Tomlin, and more. Watch a video promo for the upcoming special now!. (more...)

Caissie Levy Will Lead the London Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar Warehouse
by Stephi Wild

Caissie Levy will lead the London premiere of Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse beginning this summer. The production runs 12 August - 7 October 2023.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica & More in Rehearsals for CAMELOT
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Lerner & Loewe's Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater, featuring Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica and more.. (more...)

VIDEO: Reneé Rapp & Jennifer Hudson Duet on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
by Michael Major

'Mean Girls' star, "Sex Lives of College Girls" actress, and musician Reneé Rapp sat down with Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The conversation ended in the two singers covering Jazmine Sullivan's 'In Love with Another Man.' Watch the video clip from their interview now!. (more...)

Video: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & More Get Ready to Bring SUNSET BOULEVARD to the Kennedy Center
by In Rehearsals

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is presenting Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. In this video watch as Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena and more give us a sneak peek!. (more...)

Photos: Anthony Rapp & Friends Celebrate Opening Night of WITHOUT YOU
by Jennifer Broski

Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opened just last night, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!. (more...)

Video: Celebrating 35 Years of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky

35 years ago today, on January 26, 1988, The Phantom of the Opera opened on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre. Check out a playlist of videos from the course of the show's historic Broadway run.. (more...)

Video: WICKED's Dan Micciche Dishes On How He Transitioned From Broadway Actor to Broadway Conductor
by Survival Jobs

In this video, Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the incredibly talented, funny and charismatic musical director and conductor, Dan Micciche, who shares how he transitioned from working as an actor to the musical director of one of the most iconic shows in Broadway history!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!
Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You


Eddie Izzard To Bring Solo GREAT EXPECTATIONS To Morgan Library Celebrate Shared Birthday With Charles DickensEddie Izzard To Bring Solo GREAT EXPECTATIONS To Morgan Library Celebrate Shared Birthday With Charles Dickens
January 26, 2023

On February 7th, 2023, Eddie Izzard will perform Charles Dickens' Great Expectations at The Morgan Library and Museum (225 Madison Ave. at 37th St.) at a special 10 PM performance with proceeds going to Covenant House and The Morgan.
Photo: First Look at Katie Holmes & Eddie Kaye Thomas in THE WANDERERSPhoto: First Look at Katie Holmes & Eddie Kaye Thomas in THE WANDERERS
January 26, 2023

Get a first look at Roundabout Theatre Company’s The Wanderers, by Anna Ziegler directed by Barry Edelstein! See performance dates, and how to purchase tickets!
Billy Crudup to be Honored at Vineyard Theatre Gala, Featuring David Harbour, Holly Hunter, Ann Harada & MoreBilly Crudup to be Honored at Vineyard Theatre Gala, Featuring David Harbour, Holly Hunter, Ann Harada & More
January 26, 2023

The initial performers and speakers have been announced for Vineyard Theatre’s 40th Anniversary gala on Monday, February 13, 2023, honoring Emmy and Tony Award winning actor Billy Crudup. See stars taking part, and more.
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson to Release Picture Book I LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU'LL EVER KNOWLeslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson to Release Picture Book I LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU'LL EVER KNOW
January 26, 2023

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson are set to release their debut picture book, I LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU'LL EVER KNOW, with illustrations from Joy Hwang Ruiz, on-sale March 28, 2023. 
Fredi Walker-Browne to Star in RAISIN the Musical at Axelrod Performing Arts CenterFredi Walker-Browne to Star in RAISIN the Musical at Axelrod Performing Arts Center
January 26, 2023

To mark the 50th anniversary of its 1973 premiere on Broadway, the Axelrod Performing Arts Center will present the musical Raisin, starring Fredi Walker-Browne. See how to purchase tickets!
share