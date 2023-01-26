Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & More Get Ready to Bring SUNSET BOULEVARD to the Kennedy Center

Sunset Boulevard plays the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater February 1-8, 2023.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Norma's back! And it's as if she never said goodbye. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is getting ready to present Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. Based on Billy Wilder's Academy Award®-winning film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, weaves a compelling tale of romance, obsession, and faded glory in 1950s Hollywood.

Broadway powerhouse Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show, Into the Woods) stars as former silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond. Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) is Joe Gillis, Auli'i Cravalho (Moana, Rise, The Little Mermaid Live!) is Betty Schaefer, and internationally-renowned Grammy Award® winning baritone Nathan Gunn is Max von Mayerling. They are joined by Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Artie Green, Kevin Pariseau (My Fair Lady, Ink) as Sheldrake, Tyley Ross (Finding Neverland, Miss Saigon) as Manfred, and Paul Schoeffler (Sunset Boulevard, Rock of Ages) as Cecil B. DeMille. The Ensemble will include David André, Lauren Blackman, Julio Catano-Yee, Colin Cunliffe, Haile Ferrier, Emily Harvey, Wonza Johnson, Aubrie Knapp, Ryland Marbutt, Lance Roberts, Maria Cristina Posada Slye, and Kristin Yancy.

Broadway Center Stage: Sunset Boulevard plays the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater for 10 performances only, February 1-8, 2023.

Watch below as the company checks in with BroadwayWorld during reheasrals and gives us a special sneak peek of "As If We Never Said Goodbye," "The Greatest Star of All," and the title song, "Sunset Boulevard."




BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Caissie Levy Will Lead the London Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar Warehouse Photo
Caissie Levy Will Lead the London Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar Warehouse
Caissie Levy will lead the London premiere of Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse beginning this summer. The production runs 12 August – 7 October 2023.
Review Roundup: Anthony Rapps WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World Stages Photo
Review Roundup: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World Stages
Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Read the reviews!
Broadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed Away Photo
Broadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed Away
Broadway vet Lawrence Merritt passed away on January 22, 2023. He succumbed to COVID/pneumonia at the Riverside Rehabilitation and Healing Center in NYC. Read more about Merritt's life and career.
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Wishes Neil Diamond a Happy Birthday Photo
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Wishes Neil Diamond a Happy Birthday
Watch footage of Will Swenson calling Neil Diamond via Facetime and the crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to him!

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

... (read more about this author)

Video: Hanging with the New Queens of SIX on BroadwayVideo: Hanging with the New Queens of SIX on Broadway
January 22, 2023

Just last month, the new queens of Broadway's Six took their first bows at the Lena Horne Theatre. Now they are checking in with BroadwayWorld! Watch this video as we chat with Broadway's new leading ladies.
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals Now with the Cast of THE WANDERERS!Video: Go Inside Rehearsals Now with the Cast of THE WANDERERS!
January 16, 2023

Rehearsals are now underway for Roundabout Theatre Company's New York premiere of The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein. The cast features Katie Holmes as 'Julia Cheever,' Sarah Cooper as 'Sophie,' Lucy Freyer as 'Esther,' Dave Klasko as 'Schmuli,' and Eddie Kaye Thomas as 'Abe.' Meet the company in this fun, new video!
Video: Drag Superstar Jinkx Monsoon Gets Ready for Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGOVideo: Drag Superstar Jinkx Monsoon Gets Ready for Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
January 13, 2023

'Everyone has been talking about Broadway basically since I was three years old. This is a manifestation moment,' said the drag legend and two time winner of RuPaul's Drag Race on her upcoming Broadway debut. Jinkx will play 'Matron 'Mama' Morton' beginning Monday, January 16  in an 8-week limited engagement, becoming the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway. In this video, Jinkx tells us more about her Broadway dreams coming true!
Video: Denee Benton Gets Her Wish as INTO THE WOODS' New CinderellaVideo: Denee Benton Gets Her Wish as INTO THE WOODS' New Cinderella
December 18, 2022

Denee Benton has returned to the woods! Benton, who starred as Cinderella in the off-Broadway run of Into the Woods at City Center earlier this year, is reprising her role in the Broadway run of the production through December 24. In this video interview, she tells Richard Ridge all about stepping into the role!
Video: Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoe Wanamaker Explain What PICTURES FROM HOME Is All AboutVideo: Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoe Wanamaker Explain What PICTURES FROM HOME Is All About
December 15, 2022

Pictures From Home will begin previews on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway. In this video, the cast, including Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoe Wanamaker, chat with BroadwayWorld while on a break from rehearsals.
share