VIDEO: Reneé Rapp & Jennifer Hudson Duet on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Mean Girls star and musician Reneé Rapp sat down with Jennifer Hudson on the Jennifer Hudson Show today.

Fresh off her first solo music tour, the 23-year-old rising star discussed her goal to start being proud of her accomplishments.

"I'm very critical of myself, like I think everybody is but recently I've gotten to a way better place of being like, there are certain things and people that serve my life and certain things that don't and with certain things out, I'm proud of myself," the "Sex Lives of College Girls" star shared.

Rapp also revealed to Hudson that she is one of her musical influences, in addition to Beyoncé and Jazmine Sullivan. The conversation ended in the two singers covering Jazmine Sullivan's "In Love with Another Man." Watch the interview below!

Rapp will also discuss starring in the upcoming film adaptation of Mean Girls the Musical on today's episode. "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Reneé Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish.

She will soon reprise her role as Regina George in the film adaptation of Mean Girls the Musical for Paramount, alongside the recently announced Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey. Rapp can also be seen as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.

Watch the new interview here:



