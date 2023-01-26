Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Celebrating 35 Years of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway

The Phantom of the Opera opened 35 years ago on January 26, 1988.

Jan. 26, 2023  

35 years ago today, on January 26, 1988, The Phantom of the Opera opened on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre.

Broadway's longest-running show ever will take its final Broadway bow at the Majestic Theatre on April 16, 2023 a few months after celebrating its 35th anniversary. The show was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but extended its run after the closing announcement due to a high demand for tickets.

On January 9th in 2006, The Phantom of the Opera became Broadway's longest-running show in history! For Phantom's record of 'longest-running Broadway show of all-time' to be broken, Chicago will have to continue its Broadway run for another eight years.

Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of more than 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street). The show began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988, starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is directed by the late Harold Prince. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has production design by the late Maria Björnson®, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Below, check out a playlist of videos from the course of the show's historic Broadway run.




