Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica & More in Rehearsals for CAMELOT

Camelot is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and open on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater

Jan. 26, 2023  

Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and open on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

The cast features Dakin Matthews (as Merlyn/Pellinore), Taylor Trensch (as Mordred), Marilee Talkington (as Morgan Le Fey), Anthony Michael Lopez (as Sir Dinadan), Fergie Philippe (as Sir Sagramore), Danny Wolohan (as Sir Lionel), Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), and Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac).

Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, CAMELOT, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "The Lusty Month of May" and the title song "Camelot."

Featured in the ensemble are Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Sola Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros, and Paul Whitty.

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot will feature choreography by Byron Easley and will have sets by Michael Yeargan; costumes by Jennifer Moeller; lighting by Lap Chi Chu; sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake; projections by 59 Productions; casting by The Telsey Office, Adam Caldwell , CSA; vocal and dialect coaching by Kate Wilson; and fight direction by B.H. Barry. Music Director Kimberly Grigsby will conduct a 30-piece orchestra performing CAMELOT's original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and original dance and choral arrangements by Trude Rittman. Charles Means is the Production Stage Manager.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Dakin Matthews, Taylor Trensch, and More Join CAMELOT; Full Cast Announced! Photo
Dakin Matthews, Taylor Trensch, and More Join CAMELOT; Full Cast Announced!
Further casting has been announced for Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater! Learn more about the cast here, as well as how to purchase tickets for the upcoming production!
Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo & Jordan Donica to Star in CAMELOT at LCT Photo
Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo & Jordan Donica to Star in CAMELOT at LCT
Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Andrew Burnap will be Arthur, Phillipa Soo will be Guenevere, and Jordan Donica will be Lancelot Du Lac in its new version of Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, a fresh take on the classic tale.
Art Revealed for Aaron Sorkin and Bartlett Shers CAMELOT Revival Photo
Art Revealed for Aaron Sorkin and Bartlett Sher's CAMELOT Revival
Lincoln Center Theater has just revealed key art for upcoming production of Lerner & Loewe's Camelot. Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot will now begin performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023 and open on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.
VIDEO: Bartlett Sher Discusses Broadways CAMELOT Photo
VIDEO: Bartlett Sher Discusses Broadway's CAMELOT
Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher recently sat down with the White House Historical Association to discuss the portrayal of American history in theater. Sher gives insight into his new collaboration with screenwriter Aaron Sorkin of a new version of Camelot on Broadway, and more.  Watch here!

More Hot Stories For You


Caissie Levy Will Lead the London Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar WarehouseCaissie Levy Will Lead the London Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL at Donmar Warehouse
January 26, 2023

Caissie Levy will lead the London premiere of Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse beginning this summer. The production runs 12 August – 7 October 2023.
Wake Up With BWW 1/26: COMPANY Tour, COCO Stage Adaptation in the Works, and More!Wake Up With BWW 1/26: COMPANY Tour, COCO Stage Adaptation in the Works, and More!
January 26, 2023

Top stories include a tour announcement for Company, plus Disney on Broadway is working on a stage adaptation of Coco, and more!
Review Roundup: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World StagesReview Roundup: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World Stages
January 25, 2023

Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Read the reviews!
Video: Anthony Rapp on Stage and ScreenVideo: Anthony Rapp on Stage and Screen
January 25, 2023

Broadway favorite Anthony Rapp is officially back on the NYC stage! Without You, written and performed by Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Need a refresher on Anthony Rapp's epic career on and offstage? Check out video highlights of his career so far!
Broadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed AwayBroadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed Away
January 25, 2023

Broadway vet Lawrence Merritt passed away on January 22, 2023. He succumbed to COVID/pneumonia at the Riverside Rehabilitation and Healing Center in NYC. Read more about Merritt's life and career.
share