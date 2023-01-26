Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Anthony Rapp & Friends Celebrate Opening Night of WITHOUT YOU

Without You is running off-Broadway at New World Stages.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opened just last night, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

The production features the music of Jonathan Larson's RENT along with original songs and compositions by Anthony Rapp, David Matos, and Joe Pisapia; orchestration, original compositions, and musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss, with additional arrangements by Tom Kitt.

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was twenty-two, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson. That musical was the global phenomenon RENT. This is where the story of WITHOUT YOU begins. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5-piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life story of the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

The creative team includes set and lighting design by Eric Southern, costume design by Angela Vesco, sound design by Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, and projection design by David Bengali. Led by Daniel A. Weiss the band includes Clerida Eltime (Cello), Paul Gil (Bass), Jerry Marotta (Drums), and Lee Moretti (Guitar).

Without You is executive produced by Lisa Dozier; with Royal Family Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, Ryohei Otani/Motoko Kimura, Brian J. Heck/Harish Karthikeyan, Jason Turchin/ Shimmy Braun, Charlotte Cohn, Margarida De Brito, Abigail E. Disney, and creative producer Chris Henry. Denise Savas is the Production Stage Manager. Production Manager is Intuitive. LDK Productions is the General Manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Ken Ithiphol, Anthony Rapp

Ken Ithiphol, Anthony Rapp

Lisa Dozier, Anthony Rapp, Chris Henry, Steven Maler

Anthony Rapp, Steven Maler

Anthony Rapp, Steven Maler

Steven Maler

Steven Maler

Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin

Jason Turchin, Joshua Turchin, Kira Turchin

Ken Ithiphol, Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp, Victoria Leacock Hoffman

Anthony Rapp, Victoria Leacock Hoffman

Fredi Walker

Fredi Walker

Deirdre Lovejoy, Camryn Manheim, Maddie Corman

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Michael Greif

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Michael Greif

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Michael Greif, Cynthia O'Neal, Daphne Rubin-Vega

Michael Greif, Cynthia O'Neal, Daphne Rubin-Vega

David Matos

Daniel A. Weiss, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Anthony Rapp, Michael Greif, Fredi Walker

Lee Moretti, Clérida Eltimé, Daniel A. Weiss, Anthony Rapp, Paul Gil, Jerry Marotta

Ralph Macchio, Julia Macchio

Ralph Macchio, Julia Macchio

Lisa Dozier, Lorna Ventura, Chris Henry, Ralph Macchio, Julia Macchio

Julie Larson, Anthony Rapp

Julie Larson, Anthony Rapp

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Maddie Corman, Julia Macchio, Ralph Macchio, Lorna Ventura

David Bengali

David Bengali

Lisa Dozier, Brooke Adams, Steven Maler

Lisa Dozier, Brooke Adams, Steven Maler

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Jerry Marotta

Paul Gil

Clérida Eltimé, Lee Moretti, Daniel A. Weiss

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU

Lisa Dozier

Chris Henry

Steven Maler

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp


Related Stories
Review Roundup: Anthony Rapps WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World Stages Photo
Review Roundup: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World Stages
Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Read the reviews!
Anthony Rapps WITHOUT YOU Opens Tonight at New World Stages Photo
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens Tonight at New World Stages
Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. See how to purchase tickets!
Video: Anthony Rapp on Stage and Screen Photo
Video: Anthony Rapp on Stage and Screen
Broadway favorite Anthony Rapp is officially back on the NYC stage! Without You, written and performed by Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Need a refresher on Anthony Rapp's epic career on and offstage? Check out video highlights of his career so far!
VIDEO: Anthony Rapp on Looking Back on His Career in WITHOUT YOU Photo
VIDEO: Anthony Rapp on Looking Back on His Career in WITHOUT YOU
Anthony Rapp appeared on CBS Mornings to look back on his career, leading up to his new solo show, Without You. Rapp also discussed his complicated relationship with his mother, losing Jonathan Larson before the opening night of Rent, and the Kevin Spacey lawsuit. Watch the video of the interview now!

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)


Photos: Meet the New Queens of SIX on BroadwayPhotos: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway
January 19, 2023

Just last month, the new queens of Broadway's Six took their first bows at the Lena Horne Theatre. Now they are checking in with BroadwayWorld! Check out photos of Broadway's new leading ladies.
Up on the Marquee: GOOD NIGHT, OSCARUp on the Marquee: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
January 19, 2023

Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee for Good Night, Oscar, which begins performances on April 7, 2023, and opens on April 24, 2023. The 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27, 2023. 
Up on the Marquee: FAT HAMUp on the Marquee: FAT HAM
January 19, 2023

Check out photos of the Broadway marquee for Fat Ham, which begins performances on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and officially opens on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre
Up on the Marquee: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIMEUp on the Marquee: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
January 19, 2023

Check out the new marquee for Broadway-Bound Once Upon a One More Time, which begins previews Saturday, May 13, 2023, and celebrates its opening night on Thursday, June 22, 2023, making it one of the first productions of the 2023/24 Broadway season.
Photos: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Honored at TCG GalaPhotos: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Honored at TCG Gala
January 10, 2023

  Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson were honored at  Theatre Communications Group (TCG)'s 2023 gala this past weekend. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!
