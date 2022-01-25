Wake Up With BWW 1/25: Jonathan Freeman's Final ALADDIN Performance, Tony Voter Bias Training, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Jonathan Freeman

Today's top stories include the final performance of original Aladdin cast member Jonathan Freeman, who performed his last show as Jafar on January 23. Check out photos and video from his final performance below!

Plus, BroadwayWorld has learned that Tony voters will be required to complete unconscious bias training beginning this season.

Tony Award nominee and original Broadway cast member Jonathan Freeman played his final performance as Jafar in Disney's hit musical Aladdin on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Fellow original Broadway cast member Dennis Stowe will assume the role beginning Tuesday, January 25.

Check out our photo and video coverage of his final performance below!

Photos: Jonathan Freeman Takes Final Bows In ALADDI

VIDEO: Watch ALADDIN's Jonathan Freeman Give Emotional Curtain Call Speech

More Top Stories

VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY's Emily Walton Surprised With Diploma on Stage

by Stephi Wild

Following a performance of Come From Away this weekend, cast member Emily Walton was surprised on stage with her diploma from Southern New Hampshire University. When Broadway shut down in 2020, Emily decided to finish her degree, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Announces Education Expansion Including Scholarship Database and New Director of Education Outreach

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the expansion of our Education section with the launch of our new Scholarship Database- a comprehensive guide of collegiate-level performing arts scholarships across the country. In conjunction with this development, BroadwayWorld has brought on Carian Lynée Parker as our new Director of Education Outreach.. (more...)

Tony Voters Will Be Required to Complete Unconscious Bias Training Course

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld has learned that Tony voters will be required to complete unconscious bias training beginning this season. Members of the Tony Awards voting committee will take a free, online training session, led by inclusion strategist Vernā Myers, which will teach them how to identify unconscious or implicit bias in their decision-making processes and how to correct it.. (more...)

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Phoenix Best Sings 'Perfect' From A.D. 16

by BroadwayWorld TV

BroadwayWorld has a first listen to 'Perfect' from Olney Theatre Center's world premiere of A.D. 16 (February 4 - March 6, 2022), performed by Phoenix Best. The new musical is by writers Cinco Paul (co-creator of Despicable Me and Schmigadoon!) and Bekah Brunstetter (producer and writer on This Is Us). . (more...)

Photos: First Look at Lucie Jones, Ryan Reid, and the New Company of WICKED in London

by Stephi Wild

Wicked has released the first production images of new cast members Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible) and Gary Wilmot (The Wizard).. (more...)

Broadway's SIX Drummer Elena Bonomo to Join LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Drummer Elena Bonomo, who performs nightly in the all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting, in Broadway's hit musical SIX, and whose new single is entitled "Together," will appear on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" throughout the week of January 24 when she sits in for bandleader Fred Armisen as guest drummer with the 8G Band.. (more...)

VIDEO: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Members Perform 'Thriller' Outside the Theatre

by Stephi Wild

Cast members from MJ the Musical performed a rendition of 'Thriller' complete with choreography, outside of the Neil Simon Theatre this weekend. The cast danced to honor cast members of Slave Play, which played its final performance on Sunday, January 23.. (more...)

