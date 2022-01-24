Photos: Jonathan Freeman Takes Final Bows In ALADDIN

Tony AwardÂ® nominee and original Broadway cast member Jonathan Freeman played his final performance as Jafar in Disney's hit musical Aladdin on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Fellow original Broadway cast member Dennis Stowe will assume the role beginning Tuesday, January 25.

Jonathan Freeman originated the role of Jafar in the Broadway production of Aladdin, bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the 1992 animated film. Freeman's other Broadway credits include She Loves Me (Tony nomination), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, On The Town, The Producers, 42nd Street, Sherlock Holmes, Platinum, and three other Disney hits, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins and The Little Mermaid.

The current cast of Aladdin stars Michael Maliakel making his Broadway debut in the title role, Shoba Narayan as Jasmine, Michael James Scott as Genie and Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film. The show also features Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, Dennis Stowe and Frank Viveros stand by for several principals.

Aladdin also features Tia Altinay, Mary Antonini, Michael Bullard, Michael Callahan, Lissa deGuzman, Mathew deGuzman, Mark DiConzo, Olivia Donalson, Josh Drake, Max B. Ehrlich, Samantha Farrow, Gaby Gamache,Jacob Gutierrez, April Holloway, Heather Makalani, Pierre Marais, Stanley Martin, Amber Owens, Jamie Kasey Patterson, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Tyler Roberts, Jaz Sealey, Angelo Soriano, Charles South and Alec Varcas.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski