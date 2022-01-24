BroadwayWorld Announces Education Expansion Including Scholarship Database and New Director of Education Outreach

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the expansion of our Education section with a new Scholarship Database- a comprehensive guide of collegiate-level performing arts scholarships across the country. The first of its kind, the database launches with over 175 scholarships (local and nationwide), and is geared towards students looking for a career in the arts, both onstage and backstage.

Click here to view the new database and here to submit information on any scholarships that we might have missed.

In conjunction with this development, BroadwayWorld has brought on Carian Lynée Parker as our new Director of Education Outreach. Carian will be shining a spotlight on arts education and will be working closely with schools at all levels.

Parker holds a B.F.A in Theatre with a concentration on Acting & Directing from Sam Houston State University. She is a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association. Some of her stage credits include the Alley Theatre, The Ensemble Theatre, Main Street Theater, Queensbury Theatre, and the Houston Grand Opera. While performing has always been her passion, being able to teach and educate others about the world of theatre has been one of the greatest joys of her life. She was a Teaching Artist with the Alley Theatre and was an adjunct instructor at Stages Repertory Theatre's Young Artists Conservatory in Houston, Texas. Carian is excited to connect with the readers of BroadwayWorld on a more personal level and shine a new light on arts education around the world!

Do you have a teacher in the arts that has impacted your life as an artist in an unforgettable way? A teacher that has shaped your life in such a way that you wish you could thank them right now? A teacher you believe deserves a standing ovation? Submit them today for our new Teacher Standing Ovation series!

Does your school need a digital program for your upcoming production? With BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag, you can create you very own, modern, interactive show program for free! To get started on your very own Stage Mag, visit stagemag.broadwayworld.com.