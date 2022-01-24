VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY's Emily Walton Surprised With Diploma on Stage

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Following a performance of Come From Away this weekend, cast member Emily Walton was surprised on stage with her diploma from Southern New Hampshire University. When Broadway shut down in 2020, Emily decided to finish her degree, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

SNHU President and CEO Paul J. LeBlanc supplied Emily with a cap and gown before presenting her with a framed diploma.

The moment was captured and posted on social media. Watch the clip below!