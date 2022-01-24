Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COME FROM AWAY
Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY's Emily Walton Surprised With Diploma on Stage

pixeltracker

SNHU President and CEO Paul J. LeBlanc supplied Emily with a cap and gown before presenting her with a framed diploma.

Jan. 24, 2022  

Following a performance of Come From Away this weekend, cast member Emily Walton was surprised on stage with her diploma from Southern New Hampshire University. When Broadway shut down in 2020, Emily decided to finish her degree, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

SNHU President and CEO Paul J. LeBlanc supplied Emily with a cap and gown before presenting her with a framed diploma.

The moment was captured and posted on social media. Watch the clip below!


Get the best prices on tickets to Come From Away on TodayTix - click here.

Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Luggage Tag
Come From Away Luggage Tag
Come From Away Tobaggan Beanie
Come From Away Tobaggan Beanie
Come From Away Logo Tote Bag
Come From Away Logo Tote Bag

More Hot Stories For You