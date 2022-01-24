VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY's Emily Walton Surprised With Diploma on Stage
SNHU President and CEO Paul J. LeBlanc supplied Emily with a cap and gown before presenting her with a framed diploma.
Following a performance of Come From Away this weekend, cast member Emily Walton was surprised on stage with her diploma from Southern New Hampshire University. When Broadway shut down in 2020, Emily decided to finish her degree, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
The moment was captured and posted on social media. Watch the clip below!
"This is the most insane thing that's ever happened in my life!" Emily Walton '21 surprised by @snhuprez with her @SNHU diploma after tonight's performance of #ComeFromAway. When #Broadway shut down in 2020, Emily went to work to finish her degree! @wecomefromaway #SNHUCelebrate pic.twitter.com/ALvb20Efgv- Siobhan Lopez (@SiobhanLopez_) January 22, 2022