VIDEO: Watch ALADDIN's Jonathan Freeman Give Emotional Curtain Call Speech

Tony AwardÂ® nominee and original Broadway cast member Jonathan Freeman played his final performance as Jafar in Disney's hit musical Aladdin just yesterday, January 23, 2022. Fellow original Broadway cast member Dennis Stowe will assume the role beginning Tuesday, January 25. Watch his emotional final curtain call below!

Jonathan Freeman originated the role of Jafar in the Broadway production of Aladdin, bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the 1992 animated film. Freeman's other Broadway credits include She Loves Me (Tony nomination), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, On The Town, The Producers, 42nd Street, Sherlock Holmes, Platinum, and three other Disney hits, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins and The Little Mermaid.