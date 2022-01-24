VIDEO: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Members Perform 'Thriller' Outside the Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on MJ

Cast members from MJ the Musical performed a rendition of "Thriller" complete with choreography, outside of the Neil Simon Theatre this weekend. The cast danced to honor cast members of Slave Play, which played its final performance on Sunday, January 23.

The performance was captured and shared on social media. Check out the video below!

Artists to artists on Broadway. Cast members from ⁦@MJtheMusical⁩ with a "Thriller" dance break salute to cast members at ⁦@SlavePlayBway⁩ pic.twitter.com/1ZDBKn0cu2 - Kathy McGee (@katmcgeenyc) January 23, 2022

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs. The production features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazwell, sound design by Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.