Wake Up With BWW 12/29: ALADDIN Celebrates 3,000 Broadway Performances, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Aladdin celebrating its 3,000th Broadway performance, plus watch as a disruptive audience member is escorted out of Death of a Salesman, and more.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Disruptive Audience Member is Escorted Out of DEATH OF A SALESMAN

by Stephi Wild

A disruption from an audience member at a recent performance of Death of a Salesman caused a halt in the show, according to Broadway fans on social media.. (more...)

Everything You Need to Know About the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical

by Michael Major

It's a guide to the Mean Girls movie musical. A Mean Girls remake is officially happening with the adaption of the hit Broadway musical! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.. (more...)

Children's Theater Director Jeff Church Found Dead Following Abuse Allegations

by Team BWW

Jeff Church, The Coterie Theatre's artistic director for more than 30 years, was found dead this weekend after he had resigned from his position amid sexual assault allegations.. (more...)

Interview: How Ellen Kane Made MATILDA Dance on the Big Screen

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Ellen Kane, the choreographer for the movie adaptation of Matilda the Musical on Netflix!. (more...)

How SWEENEY TODD Led to Angela Lansbury & Stephen Sondheim's GLASS ONION Cameos

by Michael Major

While Broadway alums Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Craig may be the stars of Glass Onion, the followup to Knives Out, the film also features appearances by two of Broadway's biggest icons: Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury. Read how Rian Johnson's love of Sweeney Todd led to their cameos and what it was like working on their final film appearances!. (more...)

Photos: ALADDIN On Broadway Celebrates 3,000 Performances!

by A.A. Cristi

Check out photos as Disney's magical hit musical Aladdin celebrates its 3,000th performance on Broadway! Today, Wednesday, December 28, the production celebrated this astounding milestone at its matinee performance. . (more...)

Broadway Lover's Guide to HBO Max

by Michael Major

HBO Max offers a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's catalog and a roster of new Max Originals. Among those include an impressive lineup of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. From Dear Evan Hansen to West Side Story to Cats, check out what Broadway lovers can stream on HBO Max now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch How ENCANTO Came to Life at the Hollywood Bowl

by Michael Major

Disney+ has released a featurette going behind the making of Encanto Live at the Hollywood Bowl. Watch the complete video, which features a look inside rehearsals for the special and interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Olga Merediz, Jessica Darrow, and more, now.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!