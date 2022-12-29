Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BWW 12/29: ALADDIN Celebrates 3,000 Broadway Performances, and More!

Wake Up With BWW 12/29: ALADDIN Celebrates 3,000 Broadway Performances, and More!

Plus, watch as a disruptive audience member is escorted out of Death of a Salesman, and more.

Dec. 29, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Aladdin celebrating its 3,000th Broadway performance, plus watch as a disruptive audience member is escorted out of Death of a Salesman, and more.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Disruptive Audience Member is Escorted Out of DEATH OF A SALESMAN
by Stephi Wild

A disruption from an audience member at a recent performance of Death of a Salesman caused a halt in the show, according to Broadway fans on social media.. (more...)

Everything You Need to Know About the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical
by Michael Major

It's a guide to the Mean Girls movie musical. A Mean Girls remake is officially happening with the adaption of the hit Broadway musical! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.. (more...)

Children's Theater Director Jeff Church Found Dead Following Abuse Allegations
by Team BWW

Jeff Church, The Coterie Theatre's artistic director for more than 30 years, was found dead this weekend after he had resigned from his position amid sexual assault allegations.. (more...)

Interview: How Ellen Kane Made MATILDA Dance on the Big Screen
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Ellen Kane, the choreographer for the movie adaptation of Matilda the Musical on Netflix!. (more...)

How SWEENEY TODD Led to Angela Lansbury & Stephen Sondheim's GLASS ONION Cameos
by Michael Major

While Broadway alums Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Craig may be the stars of Glass Onion, the followup to Knives Out, the film also features appearances by two of Broadway's biggest icons: Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury. Read how Rian Johnson's love of Sweeney Todd led to their cameos and what it was like working on their final film appearances!. (more...)

Photos: ALADDIN On Broadway Celebrates 3,000 Performances!
by A.A. Cristi

Check out photos as Disney's magical hit musical Aladdin celebrates its 3,000th performance on Broadway! Today, Wednesday, December 28, the production celebrated this astounding milestone at its matinee performance. . (more...)

Broadway Lover's Guide to HBO Max
by Michael Major

HBO Max offers a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's catalog and a roster of new Max Originals. Among those include an impressive lineup of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. From Dear Evan Hansen to West Side Story to Cats, check out what Broadway lovers can stream on HBO Max now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch How ENCANTO Came to Life at the Hollywood Bowl
by Michael Major

Disney+ has released a featurette going behind the making of Encanto Live at the Hollywood Bowl. Watch the complete video, which features a look inside rehearsals for the special and interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Olga Merediz, Jessica Darrow, and more, now.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!
Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You


Zachary Noah Piser, Nehal Joshi & More Featured in The Broadway Asian Men CalendarZachary Noah Piser, Nehal Joshi & More Featured in The Broadway Asian Men Calendar
December 28, 2022

For the third year in a row, Mari Uchida has launched The Broadway Asian Men Calendar, a 15 month calendar passion project celebrating the Asian men of Broadway each month, with direct bios and quotes.
Disruptive Audience Member is Escorted Out of DEATH OF A SALESMANDisruptive Audience Member is Escorted Out of DEATH OF A SALESMAN
December 28, 2022

A disruption from an audience member at a recent performance of Death of a Salesman caused a halt in the show, according to Broadway fans on social media.
Photos: ALADDIN On Broadway Celebrates 3,000 Performances!Photos: ALADDIN On Broadway Celebrates 3,000 Performances!
December 28, 2022

Check out photos as Disney’s magical hit musical Aladdin celebrates its 3,000th performance on Broadway! Today, Wednesday, December 28, the production celebrated this astounding milestone at its matinee performance. 
Wake Up With BWW 12/28: Alex Brightman Out of BEETLEJUICE, Tony Awards Update, and More!Wake Up With BWW 12/28: Alex Brightman Out of BEETLEJUICE, Tony Awards Update, and More!
December 28, 2022

Top stories include an update on Tony rulings for the 2023 awards! Plus, Alex Brightman will be out of Beetlejuice after suffering a concussion.
Broadway Actor Elizabeth 'Betsy' Parrish Passes Away At Age 97Broadway Actor Elizabeth 'Betsy' Parrish Passes Away At Age 97
December 27, 2022

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway actor Elizabeth 'Betsy' Parrish has passed away at the age of 97. 
share