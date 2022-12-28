Photos: ALADDIN On Broadway Celebrates 3,000 Performances!

Check out photos as Disney's magical hit musical Aladdin celebrates its 3,000th performance on Broadway! Today, Wednesday, December 28, the production celebrated this astounding milestone at its matinee performance.

In addition to reaching the 3,000 performance milestone, Aladdin recently joined the Top 20 longest Broadway runs when it passed the 1964-70 run of Hello, Dolly!. As Aladdin joins The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast on that list, Disney Theatrical now has three of the 20 longest runs in Broadway history.

Also for the record books, with the opening of Some Like It Hot and the ongoing success of The Book Of Mormon, director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw now has three musicals running on Broadway. Nicholaw has achieved this rare feat two times during Aladdin's run and, additionally, twice had a whopping four concurrent runs. (The other shows were Something Rotten!; Tuck Everlasting; Mean Girls and The Prom.) In addition to his remarkable Main Stem activity, Nicholaw has launched seven national tours over the nearly nine year run of Aladdin.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 14 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across North America, and in Tokyo, the Netherlands, Mexico City and Germany.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Anne Quart serves as co-producer.



