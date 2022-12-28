Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Children's Theater Director Jeff Church Found Dead Following Abuse Allegations

The cause of death has not yet been released by the medical examiner's office.

Dec. 28, 2022  

The Kansas City Star has reported that Jeff Church, The Coterie Theatre's artistic director for more than 30 years, was found dead this weekend after he had resigned from his position amid sexual assault allegations.

Read the full story HERE.

The cause of death has not yet been released by the medical examiner's office.

Church's death followed days after social media posts alleging that Church was responsible for sexually assaulting young men. Following the allegations, The Coterie Theatre posted a statement that it had accepted Church's resignation and was committed to investigating the allegations.

KKFI 90.1's Mark Manning shared in a Facebook post that Church assaulted him 31 years ago when he was 27, and said he knew of others who had been victimized.

Actor KC Comeaux said in a statement on Facebook, "Because of a recent post, I know now I need to make a public statement: I was sexually assaulted by Jeff Church...
If you, or someone you love has fallen victim to Jeff Church, I want you to know you are not alone. I, and countless others are here to support you and help healing in any way we can."


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
VIDEO: MJ Star Myles Frost Reveals His Full Circle Moment With Jennifer Hudson Photo
VIDEO: MJ Star Myles Frost Reveals His Full Circle Moment With Jennifer Hudson
Myles Frost appeared on GMA3 to discuss starring as Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical on Broadway. The recent Tony winner reacted to their Grammy nomination and shared a recent memory with Jennifer Hudson when asked if he would like to EGOT. Watch the new interview video now!
Broadway Actor Elizabeth Betsy Parrish Passes Away At Age 97 Photo
Broadway Actor Elizabeth 'Betsy' Parrish Passes Away At Age 97
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway actor Elizabeth 'Betsy' Parrish has passed away at the age of 97. 
Photos: ALADDIN On Broadway Celebrates 3,000 Performances! Photo
Photos: ALADDIN On Broadway Celebrates 3,000 Performances!
Check out photos as Disney’s magical hit musical Aladdin celebrates its 3,000th performance on Broadway! Today, Wednesday, December 28, the production celebrated this astounding milestone at its matinee performance. 
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/25/22 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/25/22
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/25/2022.

From This Author - Team BWW


DREAMGIRLS Comes to North Carolina Theatre in FebruaryDREAMGIRLS Comes to North Carolina Theatre in February
December 27, 2022

Dreamgirls is coming to North Carolina Theatre in February. Performances begin February 7th through February 12th, 2023.
THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes To ABS Waterfront Theatre in FebruaryTHE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes To ABS Waterfront Theatre in February
December 27, 2022

There’s been a bit of drama in the local choir. Splintering off from the original group, a small band of oddballs have gathered in a quintessentially country town hall to begin again. It’s cold, it’s musty and the heater is on the blink. But they’ve got a new name, they’ve got their voices and they’ve got each other. All they need now is a song to sing. Will our heroes find a way to harmonise?
CHOIR BOY Comes To Queensland PAC Next YearCHOIR BOY Comes To Queensland PAC Next Year
December 27, 2022

Choir Boy is coming to Queensland Performing Arts Center next month, with performances running from March 15th through March 18th.
Disney's FROZEN Comes To Sacramento Next MonthDisney's FROZEN Comes To Sacramento Next Month
December 27, 2022

Frozen is coming to Broadway in Sacramento next month!  Performances run January 4th through January 15th.
MY FAIR LADY Comes To Baltimore's Hippodrome Next MonthMY FAIR LADY Comes To Baltimore's Hippodrome Next Month
December 27, 2022

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). “Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be” (NY1).
share