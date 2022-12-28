Children's Theater Director Jeff Church Found Dead Following Abuse Allegations

The Kansas City Star has reported that Jeff Church, The Coterie Theatre's artistic director for more than 30 years, was found dead this weekend after he had resigned from his position amid sexual assault allegations.

Read the full story HERE.

The cause of death has not yet been released by the medical examiner's office.

Church's death followed days after social media posts alleging that Church was responsible for sexually assaulting young men. Following the allegations, The Coterie Theatre posted a statement that it had accepted Church's resignation and was committed to investigating the allegations.

KKFI 90.1's Mark Manning shared in a Facebook post that Church assaulted him 31 years ago when he was 27, and said he knew of others who had been victimized.

Actor KC Comeaux said in a statement on Facebook, "Because of a recent post, I know now I need to make a public statement: I was sexually assaulted by Jeff Church...

If you, or someone you love has fallen victim to Jeff Church, I want you to know you are not alone. I, and countless others are here to support you and help healing in any way we can."