Disruptive Audience Member is Escorted Out of DEATH OF A SALESMAN
According to those who attended the performance, the disruptive audience member appeared to be intoxicated.
A disruption from an audience member at a recent performance of Broadway's Death of a Salesman caused a halt in the show, according to Broadway fans on social media.
Robert Stein shared a video on Twitter, showing a member of the audience causing the disturbance and later being escorted out by police. "Unfortunate disruption at the beginning of Act 2 of the terrific Death of a Salesman tonight," Stein wrote in the accompanying caption.
While the reason for the outburst is unclear, one reply to the video indicated that "Wendell Pierce was so gracious & patient with her & offered to pay her back."
The video can be seen below:
@playbill @BroadwayWorld @Salesman_Bway Unfortunate disruption at beginning of Act 2 of the terrific Death of a Salesman tonight. 2-2 #broadway #SalesmanOnBroadway #newyorkcity pic.twitter.com/rIrEh0TdiM- Robert Stein (@robertstein100) December 28, 2022
According to an Instagram post detailing the incident, "an irate, seemingly inebriated audience member disrupted the play's second act so intensely that the action had to be suspended." Once the audience member was escorted out by the police, the play resumed.
Another audience member in a tweet shared, "The woman in question was seated in the front row, just a few seats from us, & during the 1st act was talking loudly, seemingly intoxicated. When ushers intervened at intermission, it became a public spectacle during Act 2, interrupting the show."
The woman in question was seated in the front row, just a few seats from us, & during the 1st act was talking loudly, seemingly intoxicated. When ushers intervened at intermission, it became a public spectacle during Act 2, interrupting the show. 2/4- Chris Colligan (@ChrisColligan) December 28, 2022
BroadwayWorld reached out to show representatives for comment and have not yet received a response.
