Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Encanto
Click Here for More on Encanto

VIDEO: Watch How ENCANTO Came to Life at the Hollywood Bowl

“Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” is now streaming on Disney+.

Dec. 28, 2022  

Disney+ has released a featurette going behind the scenes of "Encanto Live at the Hollywood Bowl."

Now streaming on Disney+, audiences can step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award-winning "Encanto" reunites at the Hollywood Bowl.

"I know our cast is really excited. It's one thing to sing in the safety of a studio and it's another thing to sing live at the Hollywood Bowl," Lin-Manuel Miranda stated.

Watch the complete featurette, which features a look inside rehearsals for the special and interviews with the cast, below. Watch the cast perform "We Don't Talk About Bruno" in the special here.

Starring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) and special guests, including legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY Winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, "Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl" turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon.

This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation's "Encanto."

Watch the new featurette here:





Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
VIDEO: ENCANTO Cast Performs We Dont Talk About Bruno at the Hollywood Bowl Photo
VIDEO: ENCANTO Cast Performs 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' at the Hollywood Bowl
Disney+ has released the video of the cast of Encanto singing 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' live at the Hollywood Bowl. The clip is from the new Disney+ concert special, which is now available to stream. The video features Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, and more.
VIDEO: First Look at ENCANTO AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL Photo
VIDEO: First Look at ENCANTO AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL
Featuring an introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the concert films stars Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma), and more. Watch the video trailer now!
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Perform ENCANTO Medley on THE TONIGHT SHOW Photo
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Perform ENCANTO Medley on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon perform a medley of songs from ENCANTO on The Tonight Show.
ENCANTO Hollywood Bowl Concert to Stream on Disney+ Photo
ENCANTO Hollywood Bowl Concert to Stream on Disney+
The spectacular concert production, on a massive scale will reunite the all-star cast who will perform the songs from the Oscar-winning film, including fan-favorite musical numbers such as “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure,” at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. The special will include with a special introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

From This Author - Michael Major


GLASS ONION Was the #1 Film In the World Over the Holiday WeekendGLASS ONION Was the #1 Film In the World Over the Holiday Weekend
December 27, 2022

After only three days, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was the #1 film around the world and with 35M household views (82.1M view hours divided by 2.3 hours of runtime) from over 93 countries, everyone was trying to solve the mystery and figure out whodunit. 
Toronto Dark-Folk Luminaries Broken Wolves Mourn Lost Dreams On 'The Summons'Toronto Dark-Folk Luminaries Broken Wolves Mourn Lost Dreams On 'The Summons'
December 27, 2022

Every generation has had to deal with their share of existential threats, and the members of Broken Wolves are no different. With his Toronto-based dark-folk act Broken Wolves, lead singer and guitarist Lennox Campbell-Berzins grapples with the looming threat of climate change and channels his anxieties onto their Medieval-inspired new single.
Photo: First Look at GREASE Prequel Series THE RISE OF THE PINK LADIESPhoto: First Look at GREASE Prequel Series THE RISE OF THE PINK LADIES
December 27, 2022

Paramount+ has released a first look photo of the upcoming Grease prequel series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The series will star Jackie Hoffman, Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper.
Toronto-Based Pop Outfit Techno Westerns Release 'Mystery Man'Toronto-Based Pop Outfit Techno Westerns Release 'Mystery Man'
December 27, 2022

Listen to the catchy new single from Toronto-based pop outfit Techno Westerns who dazzle with a tale of losing oneself on “Mystery Man.” The electric single “Mystery Man” can be found on the new Techno Westerns EP “Midnight,” a collection of music meticulously crafted by New Zealand native and Techno Westerns frontman Wyatt Hautonga.
Review Roundup: BROADWAY RISING Documentary Comes to VODReview Roundup: BROADWAY RISING Documentary Comes to VOD
December 27, 2022

Directed by Amy Rice and produced by Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Broadway Rising tells the inspiring journey back to the stage and the toll of the pandemic on the Broadway community after a historic closure. Check out what critics thought about the documentary now!
share