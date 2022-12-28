VIDEO: Watch How ENCANTO Came to Life at the Hollywood Bowl

Click Here for More on Encanto

Disney+ has released a featurette going behind the scenes of "Encanto Live at the Hollywood Bowl."

Now streaming on Disney+, audiences can step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award-winning "Encanto" reunites at the Hollywood Bowl.

"I know our cast is really excited. It's one thing to sing in the safety of a studio and it's another thing to sing live at the Hollywood Bowl," Lin-Manuel Miranda stated.

Watch the complete featurette, which features a look inside rehearsals for the special and interviews with the cast, below. Watch the cast perform "We Don't Talk About Bruno" in the special here.

Starring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) and special guests, including legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY Winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, "Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl" turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon.

This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation's "Encanto."

