Among those include an impressive lineup of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. Check out the Broadway lover's guide to HBO Max below!

Broadway Content on HBO Max

In the Heights

The film adaption of Lin Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical featuring Anthony Ramos, Daphne Rubin Vega, Olga Merediz, and more returns to HBO Max. Directed by Wicked movie director Jon M. Chu, the film also features cameos by the original Broadway cast of the hit musical. The film adaptation of Watch the movie here.

West Side Story (2021)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (María). Watch the movie here.

West Side Story (1961)

The film is the first adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. Directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins stars Rita Moreno, Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, George Chakiris, Russ Tamblyn, and more. Watch the movie here.

Chicago

Starring Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones (Best Supporting Actress, Chicago), Academy Award nominee Renée Zellweger (Best Actress, Chicago), Golden Globe® winner Richard Gere (Best Actor, Chicago), Academy Award nominee Queen Latifah (Best Supporting Actress, Chicago) and Academy Award® nominee John C. Reilly (Best Supporting Actor, Chicago), the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical is available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the movie here.

My So Called High School Rank

My So-Called High School Rank chronicles the creation of a musical theater production at Granite Bay High School in Sacramento, CA, inspired by students' stories of the constant pressures to achieve a top-rank in every part of their lives to get ahead in today's fierce college admissions process. In an uncanny case of art anticipating real life, Granite Bay's musical Ranked was in the works weeks before Rick Singer and the "Varsity Blues" scandal made headlines in 2019. Watch the documentary here.

Cats

Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event. Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut. Watch the movie here.

Oliver!

Based on the Dickens novel, it engages with its pathos and drama, while delighting everyone with the musical numbers "Food, Glorious Food," "I'd Do Anything," "Where is Love?," "Consider Yourself," "As Long As He Needs Me," and "Who Will Buy." Dickens' characters are brought to life-perhaps larger than life-with all their facets glowing in this film. Watch the movie here.

Spring Awakening: Those You've Known

15 years after the smash, Tony-winning Broadway run of "Spring Awakening," the original cast and creative team reunite for a spectacular, one-night only reunion concert to benefit The Actors Fund. Chronicling their whirlwind journey back to the stage, the film follows the players as they reconnect and rediscover the beauty and timelessness of the hit musical, featuring the unconventional love story of breakout stars Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele. Watch the movie here.

Dear Evan Hansen

The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age. Watch the movie here.

Hairspray

The film adaptation of the iconic musical features John Travolta as Edna Turnblad, Christopher Walken as Wilbur Turnblad, Queen Latifah as Motormouth Maybelle, Michelle Pfeiffer as Velma Von Tussle, Brittany Snow as Amber Von Tussle, Zac Efron as Link Larkin, Elijah Kelley as Seaweed, James Marsden as Corny Collins, Allison Janney as Prudy Pingleton and newcomer Blonsky as Tracy Turnblad, who helps to integrate a Baltimore dance show-and wins the heart of Link in the process. Watch the movie here.

Little Shop of Horrors

Plant yourself in front of this wild musical comedy/fantasy--the story of a boy, a girl and a MAN-EATING plant from outer space! Rick Moranis is Seymour, a nerdy flower-shop clerk who's sweet on co-worker Audrey but devoted to Audrey II, a bloodthirsty talking plant. Steve Martin is a sadistic singing dentist, doomed to be plant food as Audrey II gulps her way to power. Watch the movie here.

Sweeney Tood

Before the hit musical returns to Broadway in 2023, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. It is based on the 1973 play of the same name by Christopher Bond. It is originally based off a Victorian 'Penny Dreadful' titled 'The String Of Pearls' in which the characters first make an appearance. Watch the movie here.

Original Cast Album: Company

Experience the acclaimed behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the original cast recording. The Criterion special edition features a new commentary with composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim; a new conversation among Sondheim, orchestrator Jonathan Tunick, and critic and television producer Frank Rich; never-before-heard audio excerpts from interviews with Elaine Stritch and Hal Prince; a reunion of the cast and crew. Watch the documentary here.

David Byrne's American Utopia

Directed by Oscar and Emmy award-winning director Spike Lee and produced by 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Todomundo, and RadicalMedia, the one-of-a-kind, dynamic special gives moviegoing audiences nationwide access to Byrne's electrifying Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences on Broadway. Watch the special here.

Harry Potter

With Daniel Radcliffe making his return to Broadway in 2023, watch the films the preceed the Broadway hit Harry Potter & the Cursed Child. Check out every actor from the film actor who has been on Broadway here. Watch every Harry Potter movie here.

A Star Is Born (2019)

The drama of love and the pitfalls of fame take center stage in this hit remake about a successful singer and his young protege. Bradley Cooper directs and stars alongside Lady Gaga in the box-office smash that earned eight Academy Award® nominations--including Best Picture--while winning for Best Original Song (for Gaga's "Shallow"). Co-starring Andrew Dice Clay. Watch the movie here.

Angels in America (2003, TV Miniseries)

Academy Award® winners Al Pacino ('Scent of a Woman'), Meryl Streep ('Kramer vs. Kramer') and Emma Thompson ('Howards End') lead an all-star cast in this Emmy®-winning movie event directed by Mike Nichols ('The Graduate') and written by Tony Kushner, based on his Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Watch the mini-series here.

Six By Sondheim

He is one of America's true giants of the musical stage: renowned Broadway lyricist and composer Stephen Sondheim. This intimate documentary explores the life and career of the stage legend through six of his best-known songs: 'Something's Coming,' 'Opening Doors,' 'Send in the Clowns,' 'I'm Still Here,' 'Being Alive,' and 'Sunday.' Watch the special here.

Rent

Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning revolutionary rock opera Rent tells the story of a group of bohemians struggling to express themselves through their art and "measuring their lives in love." The movie reunited most of the cast from the original Broadway production, including Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Jesse L. Martin, Taye Diggs, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia. Tracie Thoms played Joanne and Rosario Dawson played Mimi. Watch the movie here.

Revolution Rent

HBO's REVOLUTION RENT, directed by Andy Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, follows Señor Jr. to Cuba, where he is tasked with directing a stage production of the Tony® and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, "Rent," the country's first Broadway musical produced by an American company in more than 50 years. Watch the documentary here.

Singing' In the Rain

When the transition is being made from silent films to `talkies', everyone has trouble adapting. Don and Lina have been cast repeatedly as a romantic couple, but when their latest film is remade into a musical, only Don has THE VOICE for the new singing part. After a lot of practise with a diction coach, Lina still sounds terrible, and Kathy, a bright young aspiring actress, is hired to record over her voice. Watch the movie here.

Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays

An autobiographical journey, 700 Sundays is an original two-act play in which Billy Crystal plays numerous characters who have influenced who he is today, dealing with his youth, growing up in the jazz world of Manhattan, his teenage years and, finally, adulthood. It is about family and fate, loving and loss. Watch the comedy special here.

Sex & the City

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristen Davis, and more, the classic HBO series, its subsequent movies, and the new series reboot are all available to stream on HBO Max. Check out every Broadway star who has been on Sex & the City here. Watch the complete series here. Watch the movies here. Watch And Just Like That... here.

The Laramie Project

What happens to an American town when a terrible crime rips it apart and thrusts it into the national spotlight? That is the question that led a New York City theatre troupe to the town of Laramie, Wyoming, to seek out residents whose lives were changed after a gay college student named Matthew Shepard was brutally beaten, tied to a fence and left for dead off a rural road. Watch the film here.

The Gilded Age

HBO's acclaimed period series taking place in 19th century New York City starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Patrick Page, and many more. Check out every Broadway star who was on season one of The Gilded Age here. Watch The Gilded Age season one here.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Starring Mean Girls star of screen and stage Reneé Rapp, the series was created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates at New England's prestigious Essex College. Watch the first two seasons here.

Beetlejuice

The film that inspired the hit Broadway musical follwing a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life is upended when she meets a recently deceased couple in her father's new house. Then, when a dastardly demon with a thing for stripes wants to use her for his own nefarious purposes, she has to figure out what is truly important. The film stars Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and more. Watch the movie here.

Young Frankenstein

The original movie that inspired the Broadway musical. This wickedly inspired re-imagining of the Frankenstein legend follows bright young Dr. Frankenstein (that's Fronkensteen) as he attempts to create a monster-but not without scary and hilarious complications. The brains behind the laughter is mad genius and three-time Tony winner Mel Brooks himself-who wrote the music and lyrics and co-wrote the screenplay. Watch the movie here.