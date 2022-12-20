Wake Up With BWW 12/20: ALMOST FAMOUS Sets Closing Date, and More

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

MEAN GIRLS' Stephanie Bissonnette Passes Away at 32

by Blair Ingenthron

According to the official Mean Girls Twitter account, Mean Girls original cast member Stephanie Bissonnette passed away at the age of 32. Bissonette had been battling medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer, since 2019. . (more...)

ALMOST FAMOUS Will Play Final Broadway Performance This January

by A.A. Cristi

Today, producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel announced that Almost Famous, the new musical with book and co-lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, will play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th St.). (more...)

Actors' Equity Members Vote to Approve New 3-Year Contract Agreement

by Blair Ingenthron

According to various reports, members of Actors' Equity have voted to approve the 3-year collective bargaining agreement for Broadway shows and sit-down productions.. (more...)

Hallmark's HANUKKAH ON RYE Starring Jeremy Jordan Now Streaming on Peacock

by Michael Major

Hanukkah on Rye, starring Jeremy Jordan is now streaming on Peacock. Joining Jordan in the film is Yael Grobglas ("Jane the Virgin," "The Selection") and Grammy Awardwinner Lisa Loeb ("Robot Chicken"). The move to streaming comes as part of Peacock's new 'Holiday Hub' streaming destination. Watch sneak peek videos at the film now!. (more...)

National Tour Of 1776 Broadway Revival Will Launch In Philadelphia

by Blair Ingenthron

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization will present the Philadelphia premiere of the limited Broadway revival tour of 1776, playing at the Forrest Theatre February 14 - 26, 2023.. (more...)

All the Latest on Laura Osnes and Garth Drabinsky's Defamation Lawsuits

by Cara Joy David

This past week, there have been updates in a couple of the big theater-related lawsuits. BroadwayWorld has the latest on Paradise Square and Garth Drabinsky, and The New York Post and Laura Osnes.. (more...)

Words From The Wings: Solea Pfeiffer Shares Backstage Routines, Must-Haves, and More!

by Stephi Wild

In the latest Words From the Wings, we're chatting with Solea Pfeiffer, who is starring as Penny Lane in Almost Famous the Musical! Solea shared her backstage must-have, pre-show rituals, and more!. (more...)

Photos: Jeff Goldblum Visits WICKED In London

by Michael Major

After the recent confirmation that he would be starring in the Wicked movies as The Wizard of Oz, Jeff Goldblum visited the West End production of Wicked. Goldblum will be starring in the films alongside Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, and more. Check out photos!. (more...)

Shoshana Bean, NaTasha Yvette Williams & More to Perform on GMA3 Broadway Holiday Special

by Michael Major

The episode will feature performances by Michael James Scott ("Aladdin the Musical"), actress NaTasha Yvette Williams ("Some Like It Hot"), Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Sleigh"), actor and Tyler Hardwick ("White Christmas") and singer Shoshana Bean ("Sing Your Hallelujah").. (more...)

