Words From The Wings: Solea Pfeiffer Shares Backstage Routines, Must-Haves, and More!

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with Solea Pfeiffer, who is starring as Penny Lane in Almost Famous the Musical! Solea shared her backstage must-have, pre-show rituals, and more!

Check out her answers below, plus a few photos she snapped herself in the theatre.

What's the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

Lately I've been totally dependent on Schmackerys coffee to really get me going before a show. So I usually walk in, coffee in hand, sign in and say "hey" to whoever is at the desk that day (shout out to Tony and Iyanth), and make it to my dressing room where I'll throw on some music and get the vibe going. If I get there early enough the house is super quiet and peaceful, and I'll look out, take a breath, and remind myself that little me would be super proud.

What's the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Pop in a Grether's Pastille (@Grethers if you're reading this, I love your work!!!) For my first entrance I enter through a door at the back of the set that gets opened by one of our magnificent crew members Woody, and right before I go onstage we usually talk about what kind of coffee we've had that day and how much, and usually we debate whether or not anyone would notice if we switched places and he went onstage instead of me. We have yet to try, as it would be a risky move. But that's the last thing I do before heading out onstage!

What's your must-have backstage snack?

This varies a bit for me, but Lara bars, nuts, and goldfish tend to be my go-to's. And no one warned me about how on Broadway there are literally always cookies around. Always.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

I honestly don't do anything too weird... It's all pretty standard stretching and vocal warm ups. This might not be as weird as it is... kind of embarrassing. But if I'm being honest... sometimes to get me in the right headspace I'll play a track I released with my good friends Devin Lewis and Jimmy Larkin: "I'm A Star (Dance Version)." It's a bop okay!! And it feels like I'm hyping myself up, and really showing myself some love. It's a song full of affirmations! Honestly, I recommend throwing it on whenever you need a confidence boost.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

1. Q-tips! For last minute eyeliner mistakes (if you know you know, its a stress like nothing else)

2. Essential oils - Particularly the Saje Peppermint Halo it feels good and opens up your whole face

3. Massive coffee mug filled with coffee made by my glorious cast-mates Brandon Contreras and Libby Winters.

4. Pastilles, Luden's, and ginger chews. The holy trinity of vocal health

5. Wigs - for when you want to take advantage of your wig prep. Never hurts to have your own extra wigs around.

What's your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

I love watching the song" Something Real," especially while Chris Wood is on stage yelling "I AM A GOLDEN GOD!". The entire cast is beneath him committing to the bits harder than anyone has ever committed to any bit ever. I've watched it a million times and I always find something new, it's just delightful.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

Right before our first preview Cameron spoke to our audience and told them he felt that Alice Crowe and Lester Bangs were in the building with us that night. We were all backstage holding hands, about to release what we'd been working on just with each other for so long in the world and it felt charged, and beautiful, and nerve-racking, and all the things that moment should feel like. I just remember feeling connected to everyone in the cast and crew at that moment, but also connected to those who came before us in this story. I'll never forget it.

About Solea Pfeiffer

Solea Pfeiffer most recently premiered her solo show You Are Here for Audible Theater. She will next star in Tyler Perry's Netflix film A Jazzman's Blues. Previous credits include the world premiere of Gun & Powder (Signature Theatre), the title role in Evita (New York City Center), The Light in the Piazza opposite Renée Fleming (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Songs for a New World (New York City Center Encores!), Sondheim on Sondheim (Hollywood Bowl), West Side Story (LA Philharmonic/Dudamel Hollywood Bowl & Steven Reinecke's National Symphony Orchestra) and Hamilton (West Coast premiere). TV credits include The Good Fight (CBS) and Scandal (ABC).

About Almost Famous

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award® and Grammy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!