WICKED Film
Photos: Jeff Goldblum Visits WICKED In London

The film adaptation of Wicked is currently being filmed in the U.K.

Dec. 19, 2022  

After the recent confirmation that he would be starring in the Wicked movies as The Wizard of Oz, Jeff Goldblum visited the West End production of Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.

Goldblum met Mark Curry, who currently plays the Wizard in the production, plus Lucie Jones as Elphaba, Helen Woolf as Glinda, Ryan Reid as Fiyero, Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Morrible, and more.

The film adaptation of Wicked is currently filming in the U.K. The film will be released in two parts, the first being released during the 2024 holiday season and the next part being released the year after. The film began rehearsals in the U.K. in September.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, also starring Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

The film will also star Keala Settle, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Aaron Teoh, and Michael Carmichael.

Goldblum is best known for his work in blockbusters "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day." He starred in "Thor: Ragnorak" in 2017 and currently hosts his own show on Disney+, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.

The musical's book writer, Winnie Holzman, is returning to adapt it into a screenplay. Composer Stephen Schwartz is also returning to write new music for the film. He recently revealed that the second part of the film will include two new songs. The Wicked movie will also include costumes from Paul Tazewell and choreography from Christopher Scott.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos


