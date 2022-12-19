Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hallmark's HANUKKAH ON RYE Starring Jeremy Jordan Now Streaming on Peacock

The film premiered last night on the Hallmark Channel.

Dec. 19, 2022  

After premiering last night on the Hallmark Channel, Hanukkah on Rye starring Jeremy Jordan is now streaming on Peacock.

Joining Jordan in the movie is Yael Grobglas ("Jane the Virgin," "The Selection") and Grammy Award winner Lisa Loeb ("Robot Chicken"). The film's move to streaming comes as part of Peacock's new "Holiday Hub" streaming destination partnership with Hallmark here.

About Hanukkah on Rye

Molly (Grobglas) is poised to become the fourth generation of her family to run Gilbert's Deli on the Lower East Side of New York City. Now, almost 100 years later, Gilbert's is the last old-school Jewish deli standing...and it's getting harder and harder to make ends meet. Meanwhile, Jacob's (Jordan) family are "deli royalty" in Southern California and have a completely different way of doing business.

Jacob wants to make his own mark in the deli world and to do that, he's spearheading the expansion of Leven's to New York City just blocks away from Gilbert's. A couple weeks before the first night of Hanukkah, Jacob's "bubby" (grandmother) gives Jacob an early Hanukkah gift: she's signed him up with an infamous matchmaker. Molly's bubby has the same idea.

According to the rules, Jacob and Molly must write handwritten letters under assumed names to get to know each other. As they begin to write to each other under their pseudonyms of Beth and David, they begin to fall for each other. At the same time, Jacob has come to New York to close the deal for the new Leven's location, and Molly and Jacob meet in real life, and neither is aware they know each other as Beth and David through their letters.

There's an instant romantic connection between them over Hanukkah week until Molly learns Jacob's identity and realizes he could potentially put her family's deli out of business. Molly is torn between "David," who she's started to fall for thanks to his letters, and Jacob, who she can't being attracted to despite their conflicts. In the end, will Molly and Jacob put their differences aside and get their own Hanukkah miracle?

About Jeremy Jordan

Jeremy Jordan is best known for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies on Broadway as well as his many roles on television including series regular roles on The CW's "Supergirl", NBC's "Smash" and Disney's "Tangled." Most recently, he starred as Seymour in the New York production of the iconic Little Shop of Horrors. Next up, Jeremy will star as the tenacious record industry giant, Neil Bogart, in the new feature film, Spinning Gold.

Other films include The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, American Son with Kerry Washington and Newsies live on stage. Additional Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Waitress, American Son and Rock of Ages.

He has guest starred on numerous television shows, including "The Flash," "Elementary" and "Law & Order: SVU." Jordan's concerts and cabaret shows have won awards and acclaim worldwide. He is also the lead singer of Age of Madness, a new rock band which launched earlier this year.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the film here:


