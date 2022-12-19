Shoshana Bean, NaTasha Yvette Williams & More to Perform on GMA3 Broadway Holiday Special
“Broadway Brings the Holidays to ‘GMA3’” will air on Friday, December 23 at 1:00 p.m.
ABC has announced that "Broadway Brings the Holidays to 'GMA3'" will air on Friday, December 23 at 3:00 p.m. The special episode will feature special holiday performances from several Broadway favorites.
The episode will feature performances by Michael James Scott ("Aladdin the Musical"), actress NaTasha Yvette Williams ("Some Like It Hot"), Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Sleigh"), actor and Tyler Hardwick ("White Christmas") and singer Shoshana Bean ("Sing Your Hallelujah").
The Emmy®-nominated "GMA3: What You Need to Know" is a one-hour program airing weekdays at 1:00 p.m. ET| 12:00 p.m. CT on ABC. Catherine McKenzie is the executive producer.
Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. She recently was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Mr. Saturday Night and has also been seen on Broadway in Wicked, Hairspray, and Waitress.
Sheryl Lee Ralph recently won an Emmy Award for her performance on Abbott Elementary. She is a Tony nominee and the original Deena Jones in Dreamgirls and Muzzy in Thoroughly Modern Millie. She has also been seen on Broadway in Wicked and Reggae.
Michael James Scott has played the Genie in Disney's Aladdin internationally including Broadway, London, the North American Tour and Australia (where he originated the role and won the Helpmann Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical). He originated the role of The Minstrel on Broadway in Something Rotten as well as Dr. Gotswana (aka The Guy with the Maggot Problem) in the Tony-winning smash hit, The Book of Mormon.
NaTasha Yvette Williams can currently be seen on Broadway in Some Like It Hot. She has also been seen in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Zelma), Chicken and Biscuits (Brianna), Waitress (Becky), Chicago (Mama Morton), A Night with Janis Joplin (Aretha, Joplinaire), The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess (Mariah), and The Color Purple (Sofia).
Tyler Hardwick has been seen on Broadway in Once On This Island (Storyteller); Motown the Musical (Eddie Kendricks. His national tour credits include Once On This Island (Daniel Beauxhomme); Dreamgirls (C.C. White); Motown the Musical (Norman Whitfield).
December 19, 2022
