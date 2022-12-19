MEAN GIRLS' Stephanie Bissonnette Passes Away at 32
Bissonette had been battling medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer, since 2019.
According to the official Mean Girls Twitter account, Mean Girls original cast member Stephanie Bissonnette passed away at the age of 32. Bissonette had been battling medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer, since 2019.
Our hearts are broken as the Mean Girls community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette.- MEAN GIRLS on Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) December 18, 2022
Our original Dawn Sweitzer, Stephanie was part of our Broadway company from our first performance to our last. pic.twitter.com/JKCATGVhMi
Stephanie Bissonnette made her Broadway debut as Dawn Schweitzer in Mean Girls on Broadway. Other credits include The Muny, Riverside Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, And Seven Angels Theatre. She has also appeared in music videos including Keith Urban's Never Comin' Down. Stephanie graduated with a BA in Dance Performance from Point Park University Conservatory of the Performing Arts. She also traveled the world while performing with Royal Caribbean. Stephanie has been teaching and choreographing in and around New York City for five years. A proud graduate of the BDC Professional Semester in 2010, Stephanie considers BDC her second home in NYC.
Watch some of Stephanie's work as a choreographer here:
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
