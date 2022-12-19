National Tour Of 1776 Broadway Revival Will Launch In Philadelphia
The production will play the Forrest Theatre February 14 - 26, 2023.
The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization will present the Philadelphia premiere of the limited Broadway revival tour of 1776, playing at the Forrest Theatre (1114 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA) February 14 - 26, 2023. Single tickets to this show of passion, debate, and roof-raising musical fireworks are now on sale in-person at the Forrest Theatre box office or on www.telecharge.com.
"It is fitting that the Broadway revival tour of 1776 opens in Philadelphia, just down the street from where our country's founders met almost 250 years ago to sign the Declaration of Independence," said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "We look forward to welcoming our audiences into the Forrest Theatre to experience this thought-provoking, reimagined production that is truly reflective of the diversity of America today."
What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? A glorious multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors portrays the fiery founders of this country, putting history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around. This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, witty, and constantly surprising, especially in this "bold and exuberant" (Variety) new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page (Philadelphia Theatre Company; Broadway's Violet) and Diane Paulus (Waitress). You may never think about our country - who we are and why - the same way again.
Following its premiere engagements the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University and on Broadway at Roundabout Theatre Company, the tour of 1776 will make limited engagement stops at major cities across North America, starting in Philadelphia. Casting for the national tour will be announced at a later date. For information, please visit 1776musical.com
1776 features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone. It is based on a concept by Sherman Edwards. Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Pippin) and MTV Music Video Award-winning choreographer (and Philadelphia Theatre Company resident artist) Jeffrey L. Page [Beyoncé's "Run the World (Girls)" video, Memphis in Tokyo; Violet starring Sutton Foster at Roundabout Theatre Company] direct the production.
The 1776 design team includes Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer Scott Pask (Waitress, Finding Neverland, Pippin); Tony Award-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess); Lighting Designer Jennifer Schriever (In the Body of the World at A.R.T./New York City Center; Fingersmith at A.R.T.); Tony Award-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Finding Neverland at A.R.T./Broadway; Pippin on Broadway); and Drama Desk Award-nominated Projection Designer David Bengali (We Live in Cairo at A.R.T., Associate Designer of Witness Uganda at A.R.T./Invisible Thread at Second Stage).
The 1776 music team is comprised of Music Supervisor David Chase (Finding Neverland); Tony Award nominated Orchestrator John Clancy (Fun Home; Mean Girls); Vocal Designer AnnMarie Milazzo (Finding Neverland); Music Consultant and Co-Music Director Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress); and Co-Music Director Ryan Cantwell (Pippin).
1776 is part of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' 2022-23 Broadway season, co-presented by The Shubert Organization. For information on the full season lineup, dates, and venues, visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.
Tickets
Tickets can be purchased by calling 212-239-6200, visiting www.telecharge.com, or in-person beginning on January 3, 2023 at the Forrest Theatre box office (1114 Walnut Street).
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 18, 2022
Broadway legend Ronald 'Ronnie' Dennis Watson passed away on December 17, 2022 at 9:20pm after a prolonged illness. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. He was 78 years young. He is survived by his brother George, nieces and nephews, numerous friends and Chosen Family who have shared in his amazing life and spirit.
Billy Porter to Sing John Bucchino's 'A Mama Like Mine' on Mariah Carey's CBS Christmas Special
December 18, 2022
Songwriter John Bucchino has revealed that Billy Porter will be performing his song 'A Mama Like Mine' on Mariah Carey's upcoming Christmas Special, MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!, airing Tuesday, December 20th on CBS.
Photos: David Hyde Pierce Visits THE PIANO LESSON on Broadway
December 17, 2022
Tony Award-winner David Hyde Pierce visited the cast of The Piano Lesson backstage after seeing the play on Broadway this week. The Piano Lesson is currently scheduled to run through January 2023.
MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN Writer and Director Ol Parker Teases Possible Third Film
December 17, 2022
In an interview with Screen Rant, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker teased the possibility of a third film, saying that it was always intended to be a trilogy.
Contest: Enter to Win Two Tickets to Audible Theater's LUCY
December 17, 2022
Enter for a chance to win two (2) tickets to Audible Theater's Lucy at the Minetta Lane Theatre!