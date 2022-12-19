Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Industry Pro
Click Here for More on Industry Pro

All the Latest on Laura Osnes and Garth Drabinsky's Defamation Lawsuits

Industry Trends appears every Monday in BroadwayWorld's Industry Pro Newsletter.

Dec. 19, 2022  

This edition of Industry Trends appeared earlier in BroadwayWorld's Industry Pro Newsletter. Want to be the first to know about the latest industry trends? Click here to sign up!

This past week, there have been updates in a couple of the big theater-related lawsuits.

This summer, Actors' Equity Association filed lawsuits against a PARADISE SQUARE producing entity in both state and federal court. (In the state case, the parties informed the court last week that the sides were negotiating settlement. In the federal case, AEA has filed for summary judgment; that motion is pending.)

After those lawsuits were filed, embattled PARADISE SQUARE producer Garth Drabinsky sued AEA for defamation and related claims. This past week, he filed an amended complaint in that suit, adding antitrust claims. Drabinsky accused AEA of violating Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act, which is a federal statute that prohibits certain actions that restrict commerce and competition. The Amended Complaint alleges that AEA putting Drabinsky on its "Do Not Work" list has made it impossible for him to work in part because AEA monopolizes the theater market.

Underlying the new claims is Drabinsky's allegation that AEA has reach that extends beyond theater. On its "Do Not Work" list, AEA states: "[W]e share a special bond with AGMA, AGVA, GIAA and SAG-AFTRA... [We] stand in solidarity with one another. Members of our sister unions in the 4A's are prohibited from accepting theatrical employment without an Equity contract, and we have a reciprocal arrangement that also prohibits Equity members from working in the areas covered by other 4A's unions without the appropriate union contract." Through this, Drabinsky is alleging that AEA has essentially partnered with other unions to ban him from working in other entertainment fields. For instance, the Amended Complaint alleges: "AEA, members of AEA, and unions that represent actors, such as AGMA, AGVA, GIAA, and SAG-AFTRA, and their members, have entered into an unlawful horizontal agreement in the form of a 'Do Not Work' Blacklist to boycott Drabinsky."

Horizontal group boycotts -- which are agreements among competitors to boycott a third party -- are indeed frowned on by the courts. But this isn't a traditional framing of one and antitrust suits against unions are generally not favored under the law. Indeed, there are statutory exemptions related to them and also strong case law that holds that as long as a union essentially stays in its lane, it won't be held liable for antitrust violations. Drabinsky's attorneys are obviously leaning into this supposed partnership between the unions to show that AEA has steered outside its lane.

AEA has already filed a letter with the court saying the claims "fail as a matter of law" and "lack merit." The court will now set a schedule for AEA to motion to dismiss the complaint.

In other theater related news, The New York Post and the two reporters sued by Laura Osnes for defamation have motioned to dismiss that suit. In Defendants' motion to dismiss they rely primarily on New York's "anti-SLAPP law." SLAPP stands for "strategic lawsuit against public participation" and New York has strong laws to protect against those suits, which limit freedom of the press. Defendants argue the article was on a matter of public interest and that, therefore, in order to succeed, Osnes must establish it was published with "actual malice." In New York statutory speak, that means Osnes has to "establish[] by clear and convincing evidence that any communication which gives rise to the action was made with knowledge of its falsity or with reckless disregard of whether it was false[.]" Defendants argue the Complaint hasn't properly pled "actual malice" and the motion includes long statements from both reporters detailing (without disclosing source names) how they found out about the story and the follow-up they conducted. Defendants also argue that even if Osnes did withdraw from the concert, and was not fired (as printed in The Post), the gist of the articles is true and therefore cannot support her claims. Osnes is expected to oppose this motion to dismiss.

BroadwayWorld will keep you updated on the resolution of these cases.

Want to be the first to know about the latest industry trends? Click here to sign up for BroadwayWorld's Industry Pro Newsletter.


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Industry Pro Newsletter: Roundabout Going Dark on Broadway Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Roundabout Going Dark on Broadway
New research from IMPACTS highlights the importance of mission in soliciting both donations and membership renewals, the Met works to recover from a cyber attack, and as Cara Joy David reports, Roundabout will be dark on Broadway this Spring.
Roundabout Goes Dark on Broadway This Spring Photo
Roundabout Goes Dark on Broadway This Spring
Slipping under the radar this past week was the news that Roundabout Theatre Company would not be presenting a winter/spring offering at the American Airlines Theatre for the first time (pandemic excluded) since the space opened in 2000. In fact, Roundabout will not be presenting anything at its three Broadway houses this spring.
Industry Pro Newsletter: BWW 20th Hosts Announced Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: BWW 20th Hosts Announced
Nothing has been more exciting than our announcement last week of our 20th Anniversary Celebration set to take place on May 21, 2023 at Sony Hall in the theatre district. The event will be hosted by none other than BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge and Tony Award-Winning Broadway Legend Chita Rivera.
Can Broadway Rebound in 2023? Photo
Can Broadway Rebound in 2023?
It’s no secret that Broadway has not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. The Thanksgiving week box office gross was $37,475,773, compared to $41,687,333 for Thanksgiving week 2019. (While fewer shows were playing, capacity was also down, as was average ticket price.) The list of reasons for this is long: tourism is not fully back, we have a strong dollar, Covid is still keeping many traditional theatergoers away, at-home entertainment is booming, crime is constantly in the news, etcetera.

From This Author - Cara Joy David

BroadwayWorld's Industry Editor Cara Joy David is a New York-based entertainment journalist who has been covering the theater industry for over a decade. Her features have appeared in The New Y... (read more about this author)


Roundabout Goes Dark on Broadway This SpringRoundabout Goes Dark on Broadway This Spring
December 12, 2022

Slipping under the radar this past week was the news that Roundabout Theatre Company would not be presenting a winter/spring offering at the American Airlines Theatre for the first time (pandemic excluded) since the space opened in 2000. In fact, Roundabout will not be presenting anything at its three Broadway houses this spring.
Can Broadway Rebound in 2023?Can Broadway Rebound in 2023?
December 5, 2022

It’s no secret that Broadway has not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. The Thanksgiving week box office gross was $37,475,773, compared to $41,687,333 for Thanksgiving week 2019. (While fewer shows were playing, capacity was also down, as was average ticket price.) The list of reasons for this is long: tourism is not fully back, we have a strong dollar, Covid is still keeping many traditional theatergoers away, at-home entertainment is booming, crime is constantly in the news, etcetera.
Is Streaming Theatre Over?Is Streaming Theatre Over?
November 28, 2022

Streaming helped the industry stay alive through the pandemic. Now, as audiences are again heading to the theater, many theaters are ceasing streaming options. However, some are digging in on their commitment to virtual viewing.
Are Theater Development Programs Important?Are Theater Development Programs Important?
November 21, 2022

The theater we see is not usually a first draft of a work. That seems obvious, but very little press attention is paid to just how a show gets developed. One way has traditionally been through theater development programs. These programs are intensive communal experiences, often pairing the artist with a dramaturg and advisors to develop a piece.
How Female Playwrights Are Making the Industry BetterHow Female Playwrights Are Making the Industry Better
November 18, 2022

Other than a handful of playwrights 30 and under, all the playwrights spoken to for this piece believe their sex has impacted their careers in the theater. Women feel that they have trouble getting in the room and being taken seriously once there. But there is something more, a sense that when things get really bad -- beyond mansplaining bad -- there aren't many people to turn to in the theater.
share