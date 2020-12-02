Wake Up With BWW 12/2: THE PROM Reviews, First Look at Samantha Barks in FROZEN, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Samantha Barks will take the stage as Queen Elsa in the West End production of Frozen beginning next year. Get a first look at Barks in the role in an all new photo!

"Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" is set to air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC from the Troubadour Theatre in London. Get a first look at Matthew Morrison as The Grinch in all new photos!

What did the critics think about The Prom on Netflix? Read all of the reviews!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) PHOTO: First Look at Samantha Barks as Elsa in West End FROZEN

Samantha Barks will take the stage as Queen Elsa in the West End production of Frozen beginning next year.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: Matthew Morrison Stars in DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL!

Dr. Seuss' beloved classic children's book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" has become a Christmas staple for generations and NBC is bringing the story to life this holiday season with a fun-filled two-hour production of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" set to air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Troubadour Theatre in London.. (more...)

3) Amanda Kloots Joins THE TALK as Permanent Co-Host

Broadway dancer, former Rockette, and celebrity trainer Amanda Kloots has joined 'The Talk' as a permanent co-host, alongside New York Times bestselling author Elaine Welteroth. . (more...)

4) REVIEW ROUNDUP: THE PROM on Netflix, Starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Ariana DeBose & More!

The feel good Broadway musical, adapted for the screen, will arrive on December 11th. Find out what the critics had to say about the Ryan Murphy-helmed film, starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, and Jo Ellen Pellman, below! . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Carmen Cusack sits down with BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge for Backstage LIVE Today at 12pm!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Parsifal, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez and More Join A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Primary Stages

PRIMARY STAGES will present a virtual benefit reading of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, adapted by Theresa Rebeck & Erin Daley and directed by Theresa Rebeck on Wednesday December 16, 2020 at 8pm ET, starring four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, "Law & Order: SVU") as Scrooge, the cast will also include Mary Bacon (Coal Country), Abadi Bacon Leynse (A Christmas Carol), Kimberly Chatterjee (Pride and Prejudice), W. Tré Davis (Hamlet), David Mason (Seared), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening) & Matthew Saldivar (Dracula).

What we're watching: Watch ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens streamed on World AIDS Day - yesterday, December 1 (5pm), featuring 51 performers and benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens honors the lives lost to AIDS through free-verse monologues with a blues, jazz and rock score.

