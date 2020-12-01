Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez and More Join A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Primary Stages
A Christmas Carol premieres on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 8pm ET.
PRIMARY STAGES will present a virtual benefit reading of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, adapted by Theresa Rebeck & Erin Daley and directed by Theresa Rebeck on Wednesday December 16, 2020 at 8pm ET, starring four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, "Law & Order: SVU") as Scrooge, the cast will also include Mary Bacon (Coal Country), Abadi Bacon Leynse (A Christmas Carol), Kimberly Chatterjee (Pride and Prejudice), W. Tré Davis (Hamlet), David Mason (Seared), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening) & Matthew Saldivar (Dracula).
Everyone knows and loves the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the mean-spirited miser who is visited by three ghosts and transformed to help a family in need. This time-tested classic will feature Primary Stages family members from the past, present and future.
Tickets to the live performance on December 16 and VIP post-show holiday party with the cast are available for $100 at www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/virtual-reading-a-christmas-carol. As a holiday gift to the Primary Stages Family, a recorded version of the live performance will be available to stream for free from Thursday December 17-Sunday December 20, 2020. Reservations for the free viewing link are available at www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/virtual-reading-a-christmas-carol. Any donations made in addition to this reservation will benefit Primary Stages Teen Programs.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals TICK, TICK...BOOM! Has Wrapped Filming
Lin-Manuel Miranda announced yesterday that the upcoming film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! has wrapped filming. ...
Will HAMILTON Be the First Broadway Show to Re-Open in 2021?
History might have its eyes on Hamilton in 2021, as the musical could be the first show to re-open on Broadway. Broadway shows remain shutdown through...
Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith Take Part in FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY Tonight
Tonight is For One Knight Only, a special evening of intimate conversation with British acting legends Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKe...
Showcasing Stage Mag: RATATOUILLE THE MUSICAL
Using our new program Stage Mag, we created a virtual program for TikTok's Ratatouille the Musical!...
VIDEO: Disney On Broadway Sings 'Let It Go' On The Disney Holiday Singalong!
Tonight's ABC Disney Holiday Singalong included a very special performance from the Disney on Broadway family!...
BWW Flashback: Review the Stage Careers of the Cast of THE CROWN!
The Crown has held as one of Netflix's top series since the release of Season 4 on November 15 perhaps partly due to the stellar performances from its...