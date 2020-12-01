Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez and More Join A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Primary Stages

PRIMARY STAGES will present a virtual benefit reading of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, adapted by Theresa Rebeck & Erin Daley and directed by Theresa Rebeck on Wednesday December 16, 2020 at 8pm ET, starring four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, "Law & Order: SVU") as Scrooge, the cast will also include Mary Bacon (Coal Country), Abadi Bacon Leynse (A Christmas Carol), Kimberly Chatterjee (Pride and Prejudice), W. Tré Davis (Hamlet), David Mason (Seared), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening) & Matthew Saldivar (Dracula).

Everyone knows and loves the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the mean-spirited miser who is visited by three ghosts and transformed to help a family in need. This time-tested classic will feature Primary Stages family members from the past, present and future.

Tickets to the live performance on December 16 and VIP post-show holiday party with the cast are available for $100 at www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/virtual-reading-a-christmas-carol. As a holiday gift to the Primary Stages Family, a recorded version of the live performance will be available to stream for free from Thursday December 17-Sunday December 20, 2020. Reservations for the free viewing link are available at www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/virtual-reading-a-christmas-carol. Any donations made in addition to this reservation will benefit Primary Stages Teen Programs.

