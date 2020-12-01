Photo Flash: Matthew Morrison Stars in DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL!
Set to air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Troubadour Theatre in London on NBC.
Dr. Seuss' beloved classic children's book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" has become a Christmas staple for generations and NBC is bringing the story to life this holiday season with a fun-filled two-hour production of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" set to air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Troubadour Theatre in London.
Matthew Morrison ("Glee") stars as the curmudgeonly Grinch. He is joined by Denis O'Hare ("Big Little Lies") as old Max, Booboo Stewart ("Descendants 3") as young Max and talented young newcomer Amelia Minto ("The Lost Girls") as Cindy-Lou Who. Producers have also assembled an ensemble of top musical theater actors from London's West End to complete the cast.
Dr. Seuss' beloved book tells the story of a reclusive Grinch who plotted from his cave atop snowy Mt. Crumpit to steal Christmas from the Whos in Who-ville. Then on Christmas Eve, disguised as Santa Claus and enlisting his loyal dog Max as a reindeer, the Grinch traveled to Who-ville to scoop up the Whos' gifts and decorations. Much to his surprise on Christmas morning, the Whos were unfazed and celebrated the holiday with a heartwarming display of joy and love.
This musical version, with book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin and featuring the hit songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" (by Albert Hague & Dr. Seuss), breathes new life into this timeless story.
The lush and whimsical staging by award-winning director Max Webster, directed for television by BAFTA winner Julia Knowles, with additional script material by BAFTA-winning writer Simon Nye and featuring sets by acclaimed designer Peter Bingemann, will set the mood for a beautiful holiday celebration.
"Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical" is presented in association with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Running Subway, produced by Penny Lane Entertainment Television and Simon Friend Entertainment. Lee Connolly, Simon Friend, Joshua Rosenblum and James Sanna serve as executive producers. Morrison also serves as a producer on the telecast.
See photos from the special production below!
Photo Credit: David Cotter
Joe Allen as Who 1, Francesca Mills as Who 2, Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Denis O'Hare as Old Max
Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Booboo Stewart as Young Max
Cast
Booboo Stewart as Young Max, Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Denis O'Hare as Old Max
Booboo Stewart as Young Max, Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Denis O'Hare as Old Max
Booboo Stewart as Young Max, Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Denis O'Hare as Old Max
Ingram as Phyllis, Billy Nevers as Palm Springs, Genevieve Nicole as Auntie, Amelia Minto as Cindy Lou, Amy Ellen Richardson as Mama Who, Callum Train as Timey
Cast
Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Booboo Stewart as Young Max
Francesca Mills as Who 2, Denis O'Hare as Old Max, Joe Allen as Who 1
Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Booboo Stewart as Young Max, Denis O'Hare as Old Max
Matthew Morrison as Grinch
Matthew Morrison as Grinch
)Francesca Mills as Who 2, Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Booboo Stewart as Young Max
Booboo Stewart as Young Max, Matthew Morrison as Grinch
Booboo Stewart as Young Max, Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Francesca Mills as Who 2
Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Booboo Stewart as Young Max
Booboo Stewart as Young Max
Matthew Morrison as Grinch
Matthew Morrison as Grinch
Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Booboo Stewart as Young Max
Booboo Stewart as Young Max, Matthew Morrison as Grinch
Booboo Stewart as Young Max, Denis O'Hare as Old Max
Denis O'Hare as Old Max, Booboo Stewart as Young Max
Amelia Minto as Cindy Lou, Booboo Stewart as Young Max, Matthew Morrison as Grinch
Denis O'Hare as Old Max, Matthew Morrison as Grinch
Ingram as Phyllis, Billy Nevers as Palm Springs, Genevieve Nicole as Auntie, Joseph Prouse as Buzz, Amelia Minto as Cindy Lou, Amy Ellen Richardson as Mama Who, Callum Train as Timey
Francesca Mills as Who 2 --
Booboo Stewart as Young Max, Matthew Morrison as Grinch
Tafari Edwards as Danny Who, Matthew Morrison as Grinch, Alfie Murray as Boo Who, Louie Gray as Sporty
Booboo Stewart as Young Max, Matthew Morrison as Grinch
Booboo Stewart as Young Max
DR. SUESS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL -- Pictured: (l-r) Booboo Stewart as Young Max, Matthew Morrison as Grinch -- (Photo by: David Cotter/NBC)
Bebe Massey as Scallops, Kirsty Ingram as Phyllis, Idriss Kargbo as Rugby, Chantelle Tonolete as Punky, Genevieve Nicole as Auntie
"The Grinch Musical"
