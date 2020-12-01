PHOTO: First Look at Samantha Barks as Elsa in West End FROZEN
The current opening date for Frozen in the West End is 14 April 2021, with previews from 2 April.
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Samantha Barks will take the stage as Queen Elsa in the West End production of Frozen beginning next year.
The official Twitter account for the production has now released a first look photo of Barks as Elsa!
In addition, Barks will be performing from the show next week. She will appear on the upcoming Royal Variety Show, being presented on ITV on 8 December 2020.
Check out the photo below!
Introducing: Queen ELSA!- Frozen The Musical (@frozenlondon) November 30, 2020
WOW is all we can say. ?A stunning @SamanthaBarks performs Let It Go for the first time on @RoyalVariety ❄️Tune in to watch her performance next week on @ITV - we've already got goosebumps! #FrozenLondon #LetTheStormRageOn #RoyalVariety
? Matt Frost pic.twitter.com/jcnHlll9Bo
Barks stars alongside Stephanie McKeon as Anna, as well as Obioma Ugoala(Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall; with Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Danielle Fiamanya, Hannah Fairclough, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Isabel Snaas, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside.
Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, expands upon and deepens the tale's indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film.
Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.
Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.
