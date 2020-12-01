REVIEW ROUNDUP: THE PROM on Netflix, Starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Ariana DeBose & More!

"The Prom" is coming to Netflix, and the first review is in!

The feel good Broadway musical, adapted for the screen, will arrive on December 11th. Find out what the critics had to say about the Ryan Murphy-helmed film, starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, and Jo Ellen Pellman, below!

Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

Directed by Ryan Murphy and also starring Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place,Nico Greetham Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin and Sofia Deler, The Prom is the spectacular, big-hearted film adaptation of Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar's award-winning, Tony-nominated Broadway musical. Screenplay by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin; the film is produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Adam Anders, Dori Berinstein and Bill Damaschke.

Jude Dry, IndieWire: "Aside from its impassioned overtures for LGBTQ+ rights, "The Prom" has all the makings of a classic Hollywood musical: Haughty urbanites descend reluctantly on a small provincial town seeking validation and instead find love, connection, and renewed life's purpose. It's like if the strivers from "The Philadelphia Story" went to Allentown to help Peggy Sawyer find her way to "42nd Street." And it's exactly the kind of feel-good entertainment we needed this year."

Owen Gleiberman, Variety: "There's no denying that "The Prom," like "Glee" and the "High School Musical" films, is on some level a knowingly assembled package of shiny happy film-musical clichés. Yet Murphy, working with the cinematographer Matthew Libatíque, gives the movie an intoxicating visual sweep, and there's a beguiling wit to the dialogue."

Sean P. Means, The Salt Lake Tribune: "Murphy presents "The Prom" with lots of theatrical razzle-dazzle, and plenty of room for the famous faces to show off and generate some laughs. But when it counts, "The Prom's" loyalties are with its young characters, who wear their hearts on their sleeves, right next to their wrist corsages."

Josh Lezmi, Showbiz Cheat Sheet: "Yet, the intentionally over-the-top musical performances and shoulders-back dispositions do not take away from the gravity at the center - the narrative that in one scene pierces the soul and, in the next, snuggles up next to your heart. Two high school girls - one who is out of the closet and seemingly unafraid, and another who is closeted and concerned about what her mother will think- shine through."

