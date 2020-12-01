Amanda Kloots Joins THE TALK as Permanent Co-Host

Broadway dancer, former Rockette, and celebrity trainer Amanda Kloots has joined "The Talk" as a permanent co-host, alongside New York Times bestselling author Elaine Welteroth.

"Amanda and Elaine are accomplished and relatable women, whose talents and personality stood out during their multiple guest appearances this fall. They bring a fresh new dimension to the show and we're very excited to have them join the panel," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. "These five hosts together present a compelling mix of personalities and opinions that will continue to elevate the series and lead THE TALK well into the future."

"The Talk" also features co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Kloots created the global fitness brand AK! Fitness and co-creator of the apparel company Hooray For. Her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 in July.

"I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk, I knew I was among a very special group of people. I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too," said Kloots.

Her theatre credits include "Good Vibrations" on Broadway, "Spamalot" on tour, and "Crazy For You" off-Broadway.

