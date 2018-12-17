Wake Up With BWW 12/17: Final Installment of CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Just 7 shopping days left until Christmas! So, what are you waiting for? Brush up on today's latest Broadway news and hit the shops before it's too late! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) FIRST LISTEN: Patti LuPone Sings 'The Ladies Who Lunch' on the Upcoming Company Cast Album

by Stephanie Wild

Patti LuPone is currently starring in the massive West End hit musical Company. Now, she is reuniting with her Les Miserables co-star Michael Ball for his radio show, The Michael Ball Show.. (more...)

2) Backstage with Richard Ridge: As Good As Goldwyn- NETWORK's Tony Goldwyn Talks the Ups and Downs of a Career on Stage and Screen

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Following seven steamy seasons on ABC's hit show, Scandal, which concluded its run last spring, Tony Goldwyn has made the leap back to Broadway- starring as Max Schumacher in Network. The play marks Goldwyn's third appearance on Broadway (Holiday and Promises, Promises), and he has all the while achieved success on both the big and small screen.. (more...)

3) Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Three Demos Cut Songs From HAMILTON

by Jeffrey Vizcaino

This week has been a week of releases from Lin-Manuel Miranda as he released three demos recorded during the early days of Hamilton! We've collected all three demos below for your listening enjoyment! Here's to hoping that even more demos will be released soon!. (more...)

4) BWW TV: Talkin' Poppins- The Music Men, Richard Sherman, Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman, on the Sound of MARY POPPINS RETURNS

by BroadwayWorld TV

Below, watch as the composers of the new film, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, are joined by original Mary Poppins composer Richard Sherman to talk about how they channeled his original sound!. (more...)

5) Broadway at the Cabaret: Norm Lewis, Santino Fontana & More!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. Highlights this week include: Norm Lewis, Santino Fontana, 11 O'Clock Numbers and a new musical premiere!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The final performance of Celebrity Autobiography takes place tonight!

The show tonight will feature Jonathan Van Ness, Mario Cantone, Rachel Dratch, Susan Lucci, Eugene Pack, Antoni Porowski, Dayle Reyfel and Michael Urie.

Celebrity Autobiography is the Drama Desk Award-winning hit comedy show where celebrities act out "hot off the press" & hard-to-believe-they-wrote-'em tell-alls. The unique show features mashups with the entire cast performing multiple memoirs covering themes such as fitness, music, food, sports, politics, celebrity poetry, and Hollywood love triangles, including the most famous love story in history - Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher, and Richard Burton - told from all sides.

What we're watching: Bryan Cranston, Laura Linney, and More Star in Spoof Christmas Film Trailer Created By Kids and Stephen Colbert

In the latest installment of Stephen Colbert's feature, "Kid's Pitch," the TV host let the children brainstorm ideas for a new Christmas film. The movie they came up with is called Santa Fight, which Colbert showed the spoof trailer for after the kids pitched it.

The fake movie features a slew of familiar faces, including Bryan Cranston, Laura Linney, Nick Kroll, Rachel Dratch, and John Oliver.

Social Butterfly: Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal Reunite For A Sondheim Duet!

Tony award-winner Annaleigh Ashford is gearing up for her own Live From Lincoln Center solo show (to be aired on PBS in 2019), and it looks like some special friends will be joining her. She recently posted this video of a rehearsal with her Sunday In the Park With George co-star Jake Gyllenhaal. Get a short peek of the two performing the closing number, "Move On!"

