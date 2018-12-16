Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Three Demos Cut Songs From HAMILTON

This week has been a week of releases from Lin-Manuel Miranda as he released three demos recorded during the early days of Hamilton! We've collected all three demos below for your listening enjoyment! Here's to hoping that even more demos will be released soon!

The song, called "One Last Ride Reprise," is George Washington's death song, according to Miranda.

One Last Ride Reprise was cut for time, but had it been kept, there would have been added nuances in Hamilton. For instance, the line "I hear wailing in the streets" from Burr's song The World Was Wide Enough would have been a reprise.

This track, which is untitled, is a cut rap battle for Jefferson. Miranda said it was meant to be placed after The Reynold Pamphlet, but it was never performed.

The track, "This One's Mine", Miranda says: "I wrote this song about Eliza meeting Hamilton. I played it for my wife. She said, "Eh. It's good, but it doesn't feel like your final draft." I stormed off. HOW DARE SHE? An hour later, I wrote Helpless. She was right."

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamiltonis the story of America then, as told by America now.

Related Articles