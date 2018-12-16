Broadway at the Cabaret: Norm Lewis, Santino Fontana & More!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, December 16-22, 2018. Come hear the music play!

GMHC Cabaret & Howard Ashman Award Honoring Michael Urie

December 16 at Joe's Pub - BUY TICKETS

Broadway Stars will gather for a cabaret honoring Michael Urie, current star of Torch Song on Broadway, this year's recipient of the Howard Ashman Award. The award will be presented by Harvey Fierstein at a star-studded, cabaret-style event that begins with a VIP reception and photos on the red carpet, followed by Broadway stars and celebrities performing Broadway classics. Proceeds from the cabaret will benefit Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMHC).

Norm Lewis: Nutcracker Cool

December 17-22 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Norm Lewis is back at Feinstein's/54 Below for his 4th consecutive year, in a unique holiday residency with more new music, more fun, and more guests! This year's show will also coincide with the release of The Norm Lewis Christmas Album. Norm not only brings his talents and glorious voice to the stage each year, but always includes his audiences by sharing special moments, stories, and even Christmas gifts. This year will be no different.

Santino Fontana

December 17 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility, and charisma, Tony nominee Santino Fontana is one of Broadway's favorite leading men. He has appeared on Broadway in Rogers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Billy Elliot, Sunday in the Park with George, and Hello Dolly. As an interpreter of the American Songbook he has sung with orchestras, big bands, and smaller ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, Birdland, NY Pops, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and The Kennedy Center. Film and television fans will recognize him as the voice of the villainous Prince Hans in Disney's Frozen, as well as the singing barman, Greg, in the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Fontana was recently seen in on stage Chicago as Michael Dorsey in the new musical Tootsie, which is set to arrive on Broadway in the Spring.

11 O'Clock Numbers: The Songs That Lit Up Broadway!

December 20 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

This brand new musical revue, when originally launched at Feinstein's/54 Below earlier this year, played to a sold out audience and a standing ovation. The term "11 O'Clock Number" is an insider theatre expression that was invented when the curtain on Broadway went up at 8:45 PM and usually came down between 11:15 and 11:30 PM. The 11 O'Clock Number was the pivotal song that hurtled the plot toward its dramatic conclusion. This freshly realized show feature songs like "Memory" from Cats, "Back to Before" from Ragtime, "Being Alive" from Company, and "It's the Last Midnight" from Into the Woods. You'll hear famous 11 O'Clock Numbers from Golden Era Broadway classics as well as 11 O'Clock Numbers from today's most famous shows. Performers will include Farah Alvin (Nine, Saturday Night Fever), Mia Gerachis (Jekyll & Hyde), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), and Nichole Turner (Jerry Springer: The Opera).

New Musical in Concert: Two Thousand Miles

December 21 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

With a book by Alyssa Williams and music and lyrics by Hans Zanger and Kelsey Kindall, Two Thousand Miles tells the story of illness, strength, and life-altering experiences. Set in New York City, the musical follows four estranged friends from California as they find themselves working on a musical together years after high school graduation. Drawing from her own personal experiences, the writer shines a light on arthritis and other "invisible illness." Performers include Jay McKenzie (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Linedy Genao (On Your Feet!), Danny Burgos (On Your Feet!), Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet!, In the Heights) and more!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You