Annaleigh Ashford, Megan Hilty, and Cynthia Erivo to Feature in Return of STARS IN CONCERT

This December, Live From Lincoln Center will welcome some of Broadway's brightest stars-Annaleigh Ashford, Megan Hilty, and Cynthia Erivo-for the second edition of the critically acclaimed Stars in Concert performance series. Each evening will spotlight one of these leading voices of musical theater, combining the intimacy of cabaret with the razzle dazzle of Broadway.

Last year's inaugural run showcased the talents of Leslie Odom Jr., Andrew Rannells, Sutton Foster, and Stephanie J. Block, illuminating their musical journeys to stardom, revisiting favorite songs, and offering glimpses of future projects for an intimate live audience, and the millions of viewers at home.

Live From Lincoln Center Presents - Stars in Concert will run over three consecutive evenings in The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Each artist will perform a 7:30 pm and a 9:30 pm set: December 18 with Annaleigh Ashford; December 19 with Megan Hilty; and December 20 with Cynthia Erivo. More information on each show can be found at LFLCpresents.org.

In addition to the live performances, each concert will again be taped by Live From Lincoln Center to air on PBS nationwide in three hour-long episodes in 2019.

"We are thrilled to have such an amazing group of artists join us for the second year of Stars in Concert," said Andrew C. Wilk, Executive Producer of Live From Lincoln Center. "Last year, the series received such a warm welcome by fans and artists alike, with more than 8 million at-home viewers, in addition to the live audience in the intimate Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center. I can't wait to see Ms. Ashford, Ms. Hilty, and Ms. Erivo shine on the Lincoln Center stage this season."

Annaleigh Ashford (FX's American Crime Story: Versace) won a Tony Award for her portrayal of "Essie" in the Broadway revival of You Can't Take It with You and recently starred opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George. Megan Hilty, Tony-nominee for Noises Off, is best known as "Ivy Lynn" from NBC's Smash and for her starring role in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical. Cynthia Erivo, Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner for The Color Purple, is currently filming the title role in Kasi Lemmons' highly anticipated Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet and can soon be seen in Drew Goddard's Bad Times at the El Royaleopposite Jeff Bridges and Steve McQueen's Widows opposite Viola Davis. Hilty and Ashford wowed audiences during past Live From Lincoln Center New Year's Eve broadcasts; Hilty in 2012 and Ashford in 2017.

Tickets to all three Stars in Concert dates go on sale October 19 for Friends of Lincoln Center and on October 24 for the general public. Passes can be purchased online at LFLCpresents.org, by phone via CenterCharge at 212.721.6500, or by visiting the David Geffen Hall or Alice Tully Hall Box Offices at Broadway and 65th Street.

