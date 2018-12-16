FIRST LISTEN: Patti LuPone Sings 'The Ladies Who Lunch' on the Upcoming Company Cast Album

Patti LuPone is currently starring in the massive West End hit musical Company. Now, she is reuniting with her Les Miserables co-star Michael Ball for his radio show, The Michael Ball Show.

LuPone appears in the second hour of this week's episode, where she discusses her incredible over-45-year career, and more.

Also included in the episode is the full track of LuPone singing The Ladies Who Lunch, from the upcoming cast recording of Company. The full album does not yet have a release date.

Listen to the full episode here!

The cast of Company is: Rosalie Craig as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Mel Giedroyc as Sarah, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, George Blagden as PJ,Ashley Campbell as Peter, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, Alex Gaumond as Paul, Richard Henders as David, Ben Lewis as Larry, Daisy Maywood as Susan, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo and Gavin Spokes as Harry. Joining them are: Michael Colbourne, Francesca Ellis, Ewan Gillies, Grant Neal and Jaimie Pruden.

At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, The Ladies who Lunch, Being Alive, Side by Side and You Could Drive a Person Crazy.

